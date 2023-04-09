Air Noland, 4-star QB, is committed to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has found another quarterback for its 2024 recruiting class following Air Noland’s commitment from Langston Hughes High School in Georgia. The nation’s No. 84 player and No. 8 quarterback selected the Buckeyes over 34 other schools, with Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M also considered finalists. His decision comes just a week after his first unofficial visit, which ended up earning him a bid, even though relations between the two sides had been strong for months. Featured Buckeyes Stories His gain replaces Dylan Raiola’s loss. The five-star quarterback was once the first member of the 2024 class almost a year ago and spent eight months before reopening his recruiting in December. Doing so put the Buckeyes back in the market for a quarterback targeting players like Alabama commits Julian Sayin, now Michigan commits Jadyn Davis and others before committing to Noland. It also continues to recruit high-level quarterbacks since Ryan Day took over the program. In five cycles, Ohio State has brought in seven quarterbacks, six of which were considered top 100 recruits at the time of their deployment. Only one Jack Miller (2020) failed to maintain that status during their respective signing day. Player, class Rank Judgement Stars Quinn Ewers, 2021/2022 No. 1 (No. 1) 1.0000 5 stars Kyle McCord, 2021 No. 28 (No. 6) 0.9858 5 stars Devin Brown, 2022 No. 43 (No. 6) 0.9808 4 stars C. J. Stroud, 2020 No. 42 (No. 3) 0.9780 4 stars Sky Noland, 2024 No. 84 (No. 8) 0.9569 4 stars Lincoln Kienholtz, 2023 No. 189 (No. 15) 0.9264 4 stars Jack Miller, 2020 No. 334 (No. 13) 0.8951 4 stars This is the second time OSU has brought in a quarterback from Georgia, with Stephen Collier being the first in 2014. In total, the program has brought in 17 players from the state, including Noland’s high school teammate Jelani Thurman as a four-star tight end in the class of 2023. This decision also continues a series of commits for a class of 2024 that added five players in the past three weeks, all of whom came on the offensive side of the ball. Others include four-star offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, four-star running back James Peoples and five-star wide receiver Mylan Graham. Adding Noland gives OSU’s class nine commits worth 194.92 points that rank fourth in the recruiting ranking behind Georgia, Michigan and LSU. Click here to see the entire Ohio State recruiting class for 2024. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

