Sports
Taking on Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros is still the toughest job in tennis
Norwegian Casper Ruud believes 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is still a nightmare at Roland Garros.
Nadal steamrolled to the 2022 title with no feeling in one foot and has a 97 percent win rate at Roland Garros.
Ruud has suggested that facing Nadal at Roland Garros is a task that is both physically and mentally taxing.
If you want to beat Rafa at Roland-Garros, when you go to the game you think: okay, I have to play the best game of my life for at least four and a half hours, because even though I play great, he plays back incredibly, said Ruud in the last episode of Ruud Praat.
If I play well, he [Nadal] plays well, so it will be a long game. I don’t think many players are willing to do that and that’s why you’ve seen some clay court players become so successful on clay.
On any clay court and indeed most surfaces for most players, Nadal is a formidable foe, but his dominance at Roland Garros is such that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic don’t get credit for how good they were on the surface, as they were consistently overshadowed by the Spaniard.
Novak and Roger are probably the second best clay court players ever, he added. It’s just that it’s never really talked about because Rafa has all these records, so it’s hard.
But every time you play against one of these great guys or great players it’s hard because you feel like it could depend on them a little more especially on clay where the ball is a bit slower and they have even more time to make the shots. .
You feel like if you play Rafa on grass or whatever Rafa obviously won Wimbledon twice so he’s very good on grass but you feel like at least you can go out and see some winners hit and make him uncomfortable.
You can’t really do that on clay because he has time to fine-tune his shots, he has time to defend well.
When he’s on it and playing well, there really isn’t much you can do unless you can match his game, which very few people in the world can do on clay.
Rafael Nadal has not set a timetable for his return from injury, and he can play very little ahead of the 2023 French Open.
He is expected to compete at the Masters in Madrid, but may not be fit for the stop in Barcelona following the Monte Carlo Masters next week.
READ MORE: Casper Ruud says clay lovers are in the minority
The article Taking on Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros is still the toughest job in tennis appeared first on Tennis365.com.
