



Athletics | April 8, 2023 USC track and field athletes combined to win 13 events My Ojora And Caisha Chandler become a two-time event champion at the Ron and Sharlene Allice Trojan Invitational at Allyson Felix Field at Loker Stadium on the USC campus. today (Apr 8). Before running events began, 13 seniors were honored for their contributions to the USC athletic program (W – Breanna Bernard Joseph , Caisha Chandler , Bailey Lear , Mihajla Milovanovich , Brooke Rodi and M Austin Allen , Chris Borzor Jovin Cheung manager, Christian Johnson , Dylan long , Tade Ojora , Matthew Okonkwo , Bobby Poynter ) and former coach Ron Allice was honored when the Trojan Invitational meeting took his and his wife Sharlene’s name. One of the highlights of the day was the women’s 100m sprint Caisha Chandler And Samira Fashionable went 1-2 and moved to third and fourth on USC’s all-time list. Chandler won with a PR and Loker Stadium record time of 10.99 (+1.1) to move into third place on USC’s all-time list. Her time is the fastest wind-legal time so far this season. Moody ran a PR of 11.02 (+1.1) to move up to fourth on USC’s all-time list and is the second-fastest wind-legal time this season. Jassan Carter fifth in the 100-meter sprint with a PR of 11.43 (+1.1), Chioma Okonkwo came sixth and matched her PR with a time of 11.56 (+1.1).

Men’s 4x100m relay team Vonste Burnett , Bryce Brock , Chris Borzor And Johnny Blockburger did not finish the race. Burnett, in his first race since injuring his hamstring at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, retired just before making the first transfer. The Trojans will then go into action on the Mt. SAC Relays April 12-15 in Walnut, California. Alice Jones will be in action in the heptathlon on April 12-13. The rest of the team will compete on April 14-15. # # # # #

