Canada’s puck dominance seen in victory over Japan at women’s hockey worlds

Japanese forward Akane Shiga drove down the left wing and defended a Canadian defender before sliding the puck to Canadian goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer, who made an easy save.

In response, the crowd applauded at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ont.

Canada had outrun Japan 23–0 up to that point, with almost full play in the Japan zone. The fans seemed rightly pleased that Japan could create an opportunity.

The Canadians eventually fired 37 more shots to Japan’s tally of 11 en route to a 5-0 win to take them to 3-0 at the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

LOOK | Sarah Fillier scores twice in victory over Japan:

Fillier pockets a pair as Canada knocks out Japan at the world championship Sarah Fillier scored twice and added a helper as Canada dominated Japan 5-0 in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday night.

The huge amount of 60 shots is primarily a symptom of the great talent gap between the teams. But it’s also a credit to the Canadian system, a style of play that values ​​puck possession and has seeped into the NHL in recent years.

Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said the top coaches steal from all levels of the sport.

“It’s just an amalgamation of all the best that’s going on and then what necessarily suits you. I’d like to think that the men’s side is taking something from our game, but so are we from their game.”

Due to the defeat, Japan dropped to 0-3, although both teams still qualify for the quarter-finals. Canada’s next game is a highly anticipated showdown against the US on Monday.

Canada’s goals came from Sarah Fillier twice, as well as Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner, all on rebounds or deflections.

Japan coach Yuji Iizuka pulled goalkeeper Miyuu Masuhara midway through the second period after allowing three goals on 34 shots. In relief, Riko Kawaguchi stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Maschmeyer made her first start for Canada in the tournament. She stopped all 11 shots she faced, even adding that it can be difficult to play as a goalkeeper when her teammates are healthy.

“It’s definitely a different mentality. Japan is an opportunistic team, so I have to be ready at any time for them to get those chances, so whether it’s in the beginning of the game, or the last minute of the game , I stayed mentally alert the whole time.” time.”

Canada controlled the game from start to finish, even if that didn’t always mean the puck was always on their sticks.

“We almost had to convince our group over time that sometimes it’s best to give up possession. Instead of dumping, like a lot of teams, we talk about it as a down payment,” Ryan told CBC Sports . “We’re going to put ourselves in a better position and it’s more of a rugby mentality where sometimes you have to give up the ball to get possession in a better area.”

Jessica Campbell, who won silver in the 2015 World Championship with Canada, told CBC Sports that she brings elements of the women’s game into her classes as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken’s triple-A affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“You look at the composition of the NHL and the players that play in the league, it’s now open to everyone, and that’s a great testament to the speed and the intensity, but also the skill,” she said.

An important part of keeping the puck is skating, stick handling and a variety of offensive skills. When the sports world shut down during the pandemic, Campbell held private workouts for NHLers like Mat Barzal, Luke Schenn and Brent Seabrook that focused on just that.

“At the end of the day, every player just wants to get better and they want to know how to get better and so I’m a big believer in empowering the athlete first,” she said.

Team Canada is brimming with that kind of talent, including captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who earned two assists in the win.

“It would have been easy to get away from our game plan and details and we’re sticking to that and I think we did that as a group,” said Poulin. “Four lines, all [defenders]stayed together, played in the [offensive] zone, while preserving our structure.”

Canadian assistant coach Kori Cheverie described Canada’s style of play for the tournament as “offensive and physical and gritty”.

“We’re trying to keep adding pieces to our game that make us really hard to play against. And that’s something we’re proud of. So we have a lot of different ways we can play and it’s just a matter of of how it looks on any given day,” Cheverie said.

More than Campbell, she doubted the women’s influence on the men’s game.

“I think there are skilled players on both the men’s and women’s sides, and I think you want the puck on your stick more than you don’t,” she told CBC Sports ahead of the tournament. “So I don’t know. I don’t know if I agree or disagree. I just think you want the puck.”

In the only other game of the day, Sweden recorded its first win of the tournament by beating Hungary 6-2. Both teams of Group B are now 1-1. The three best teams from the group, which also includes 2-0 Finland, 1-1 Germany and 0-2 France, advance to the quarter-finals.

