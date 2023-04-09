



Next game: and BYU 14-04-2023 | 6:00 PM April 14 (Fri) / 6:00 PM bee BYU History STANFORD, California Led by middle blockers Ethan Hill And Nathaniel Gates No. 9 Stanford Survived No. 6 Grand Canyon, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10, Saturday, at Maples Pavilion. Stanford’s two wins over GCU moved the Cardinal into a tie for second place in the MPSF with BYU with two games remaining in the regular season. Hill and Gates batted .676 combined to lead the Cardinal offensively. Hill recorded a career-high 15 kills on 19 swings with only two errors for a .684 attack percentage to go with two blocks. Gates recorded 13 kills on 18 attempts with only one error to hit .667, and tied for a match-high with five blocks. Stanford (13-10, 6-4 MPSF) batted .358 as a team, recording 8.0 blocks, eight aces and 31 digs. Grand Canyon (21-6, 6-6 MPSF) hit .381 and totaled 9.5 blocks and 28 graves. The Cardinal won his fourth five-set match of the season, and the second while being knocked out by his opponent. Setter Nathan Lietzke controlled the offense with 57 assists and recorded two kills, two aces and two digs. free Justin Lui tied for a team-high with seven digs and had two assists. Outside batter Will Rothman yielded 14 kills, seven digs and three aces, including one in the deciding fifth set. With the Cardinal leading 7–6 in the fifth, the senior served five straight runs, putting pressure on the Lopes. Outside batter Kevin Bulb recorded 12 kills, four digs and a block while facing Theo Snoey added seven kills, six digs, two aces and a tie for a five block match-high. After the game, the Cardinal recognized his two departing seniors, Lui and Hunter Dickey during the Senior Night ceremony. Subsequently, Stanford closes out the regular season on the road at No. 7 BYU on April 14-15 with MPSF seeding implications on the line.

