Saturday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more

Belt in people; after a day of complete rest, we’re probably in for the wildest 13 hours of hockey this year. However, just because every NHL team is in action this brisk Saturday doesn’t mean you’ll find all your favorite fantasy resources on the ice, or in a favorable position to contribute. More than ever, matchups are important. Some of the most intriguing matches of the day — Vegas vs. Dallas, Nashville vs. Winnipeg — feature fewer fantasy promises than other, more meaningless matches, aside from the usual stars.

Resting players also remains a pressing problem. Take extra care when managing those who are already confident in their postseason position or, in some cases, out altogether. The battered Lightning – cemented at third in the Atlantic – is not expected to display their usual lineup in Ottawa. No David Krejci or Charlie McAvoy, anyway, for the Bruins as they aim to record win No. 62 against the Devils (which you can watch on ABC and ESPN+). and choosing your active assets — and knowing who to bank — weighs more heavily than ever.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Xcel Energy Center, 8 p.m. ET Watch live on ESPN+

With his club just two points off a tie for first place in Central, striker Kirill Kaprizov is expected to return after losing a month through a lower body injury. Make sure he’s back in your own fantasy lineup against the Blues as you consider supporting cast members like Ryan Hartman and power play asset John Klingberg. Also know that Joel Eriksson Ek is sadly out for the remainder of the regular season and beyond, meaning Frederick Gaudreau could benefit from taking on a more prominent role alongside Matt Boldy. While Jordan Binnington has been solid lately, the adversary’s expected netminder was pretty terrible in his last head-to-head duel with the Wild.

SAP Center in San Jose, 4 p.m. ET Watch live on ESPN+

Off since Wednesday, and after beating the Sharks 12-5 in two previous games, the Oilers look in good shape to put up a few in San Jose. Edmonton is three points off first-place Vegas in the Pacific, but it’s still firing on all cylinders heading into the postseason, and there’s no doubt they want that top spot. Meanwhile, the Sharks are counting down the minutes until they can look ahead to 2023-24, following Thursday’s 6-2 by the Avalanche. In addition to the Oilers’ prominent stars, others like Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard might be worth an imaginative twist in this particular matinee. Goalkeeper Stuart Skinner too.

Capitals One Arena, 7pm ET, watch live on ESPN+

Winners of five consecutive games, the Panthers have averaged 4.8 goals per game since March 29. They want that Wild Card spot. The Capitals — who have already conceded 11 goals in two games to Florida this season — are a broken bunch, with one lone win since March 15. And they are bleeding goals. Play your panthers.

Rogers Arena, 7 p.m. ET, watch live on ESPN+

After scoring five runs off Thatcher Demko just eight days ago, the Flames need a similar result to maintain a reasonable chance of catching Winnipeg for the second Wild Card spot in the West. I’m looking at you, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli. Forward Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman also address in this game, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Nationwide Arena, 7 p.m. ET, watch live on ESPN+

Stopped by Michael Hutchinson, the Blue Jackets surrendered six to the Rangers less than two weeks ago. Most recently, Hutchinson and Jon Gillies allowed a combined eight goals in a major loss to the Devils. Hutchinson is expected to start again against New York – still fighting for home ice in the first round – this Saturday. And, to be fair, Columbus’ foibles spread well beyond the fold. Focus on your fantasy Rangers, from the ‘Kid Line’, in what could end in another lopsided defeat for the prosperous home side. Just know that Patrick Kane could miss a third after already sitting out two games with a minor lower body issue.

UBS Arena, 7:30 p.m. ET, watch live on ESPN+

The last time the Flyers allowed fewer than four goals in a game was on March 28 against the Canadiens. Hanging on to their Wild Card spot by the thinnest of threads, the Islanders must put on a productive show on par with their recent 6-1 victory over the Lightning. In terms of fantasy, I like that Bo Horvat builds on Thursday’s goal/assist after an otherwise somber stretch, along with veterans Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise. Experience often plays a role in such must-win scenarios.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabers (2.8%)

Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights (18.3%)

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (3.6%)

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (15.9%)

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers (5.7%)

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (15.9%)

Frederick Gaudreau, Minnesota Wild (1.8%)

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (12.3%)

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (5.8%)

Cape Second, New York Rangers (4.8%)

Andreas Athanasiou, Chicago Blackhawks (1.8%)

Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers (9.0%)

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

