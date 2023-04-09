Switzerland tops round robin table at World Curling Championships in Canada Ottawa, Scotland second seed





At the World Men’s Curling Championships in Ottawa, Switzerland finished top of the round-robin stage with an impressive 11–0 record. Benoit Schwarz’s rink secured a comfortable 8-5 victory over defending champion Sweden on the final day to seal their position at the top of the standings. The Swiss team will now meet the winner of Sweden and Canada in the semi-finals. Scotland also advanced directly to the semi-finals after finishing in second place behind Switzerland. Bruce Mouat’s rink took a comfortable 10-4 victory over New Zealand in their final round-robin match, finishing with 10 wins from 12 matches. They now face the winners of a play-off between Norway and Italy in the semi-finals. To curl Scotland play Canada for gold after victory over Italy 2 HOURS AGO Canada secured the fourth seed with an 8-5 victory over Sweden in their final game of the round-robin stage. They also beat Turkey 9-5 earlier in the day. Canada was runner-up in last year’s tournament and hopes to take it one step further this time. Sweden, who started the tournament with seven wins in a row, finished the round-robin stage on a rough stretch, having since won two wins and three losses. They now play a play-off against Canada for a place in the semi-finals. Elsewhere, Germany ended their World Cup appearance with an 8-5 win over Japan, while Norway secured their spot in the qualifying round with a late 6-4 win over Turkey. The semi-finals promise to be exciting, with Switzerland facing the winners of Sweden and Canada, while Scotland awaits the winners of Norway and Italy. The Swiss squad hopes to continue their unbeaten run and secure their first men’s world title since 2015. Scotland will look to build on their impressive round-robin stage and secure their first men’s world title since 2009. Mouat and his team hope to avenge their defeat to Sweden in last year’s Olympic final and the 2021 final. To curl Scotland and Canada play for gold in men’s curling World Cup final 5 HOURS AGO To curl Highlights as Italy defeated South Korea at the Men’s Curling World Championships YESTERDAY AT 9:16 PM

