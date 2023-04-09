Softball wins series, splits Doubleheader at Cal Poly

Next game: UC Riverside 14-04-2023 | 6:00 PM HT Apr 14 (Fri) / 6pm HT UC Riverside History

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. The University of Hawai’i softball team (24-14, 7-5 Big West) won the series, but split Saturday’s doubleheader at Cal Poly in front of a sold-out crowd at Bob Janssen Field. Hawai’i won the series with a 5-1 win in the opener, but then lost 7-0 in the second game. For the series, Isabella Martinez was red hot at the plate and batted .700 for the series. The catcher/designated player hit safely in all three games and recorded three hits twice, which are career highs in one game.

DH G1: Hawaii 5, Cal Poly 1

Hawaiian starting pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua got a complete win on her homecoming to California’s central coast. She allowed only one run in seven innings. She hit six hits while walking a pair. She improved to 10-4 on the season. It marks the first time since 2015 that UH has two pitchers with double-digit wins as Brittany Hitchcock racked up 18 wins and Kanani Aina Cabrales earned 13 W’s.

Both teams were scoreless until the Rainbow Wahine burst for five runs in the fourth. Martinez led off the inning with a solo home run high over the right-centerfield fence. It was Martinez’s fifth career home run of the season. Later, with runners in first and second place, Cira Bartolotti sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher, but the throw to first base bounced into rightfield, allowing Bethea (who had reached on a double) to score from second base. Maycen Gibbs followed with a bases clearing single down the leftfield-line that drove in both Rachel Sabourin and Bartolotti. Clinical Office kept things rolling with an RBI single into left centerfield that pushed Xiao Gin over the plate for the 5-0 run. Martinez’s home run was UH’s 37th of the season, one more than the team hit in 42 total games in 2022.

The Mustangs got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-single by Mylina Garza on which Caroline Allman scored to narrow their deficit to 5-1. In the bottom of the fifth, Cal Poly had runners at the corners with one out, but Martinez shot out the runner trying to steal second base for the second time in the game. A groundout to short ended the inning.

Cal Poly starter Ally Robbins threw the first three innings. She accounted for five runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout. Reliever Paige Maier shutout UH in the last four innings, giving up three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

DH G2: Cal Poly 7, Hawaii 0

The Mustangs pulled away from UH in the series finale, loading the bases in every inning through the fifth. In total, Cal Poly scored seven runs on 14 basehits, but also left 13 runners on base. In the loss, 19 Rainbow Wahine entered the game, including a total of five pitchers.

Sophia Ramuno of the Mustangs earned the win and improved to 7-9 overall. She gave up no runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Maier made her second relief appearance of the day, pitching the last three innings. She remained shutout and gave up only one basehit with four strikeouts.

Cal Poly loaded the bases with no outs to start the first inning. The Mustangs scored two runs on a throwing error from a fielder’s choice from second to home, allowing both Jessica Clements and Juju Sargent to score on the miscue. UH starter Brianna Lopez would settle down to get the next three straight outs to end the rally and the inning.

In a copy of the first inning, the Mustangs also loaded the bases with no outs in the second. UH got a flyout to center and a fielder’s choice to third when Sabourin threw to Martinez for the force out. But a walk from Lopez to Julia Barnett forced home Xiara Diaz to extend CP’s lead to 3-0.

The Mustangs led off the third with a single and a walk. UH starter Brianna Lopez then left the game when Millie Fidge came in in relief. Cal Poly then loaded the bases with one out. Clements drove in Blanchard to extend the lead to 4-0.

Hawai’i loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning, but the Mustangs escaped a foul throw and a strikeout to come away empty-handed.

The Mustangs loaded the bases twice in the fourth and scored three more runs on a pair of RBI hits off Fidge to extend the lead 7-0.

Cal Poly started the fourth with back-to-back singles with no outs. UH’s Fidge then struckout a few batters. The Mustangs then got a single to load the bases for the fourth consecutive inning and Xiara Diaz blooped a single over second baseman to shallow right to score Barrett and Barnett. Clements followed with an RBI single to score Perez. Fidge was subsequently waived Chloe Borges in the circle. Borges walked the first batter she faced when CP juiced the bases for the second time in the inning. The ‘Bows then got a groundout to second base to end the inning 7-0.

Lopez suffered the loss and dropped her record to 12-7. She gave up four runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout. Fidge pitched the next 1-2/3 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Borges retired the side with a walk. McKenna Kostyszyn pitched 1-1/3 inning and Malia Williams gave up the final with one hit.

Next, the Rainbow Wahine will host UC Riverside in a three-game conference series, starting with a single game on Friday, April 14 at 6:00 PM HT, followed by a Saturday doubleheader on April 15 at 4:00 PM HT.

#HawaiiSB