Ebbw Vale Cricket Club take part in Walk the Valleys campaign





The Walk the Valleys campaign aims to make youth cricket more financially accessible during the cost of living crisis, and so far half of the club’s target of 1,000 has been raised. David Windross, chairman of Ebbw Vale Cricket Club, said: “I know sports clubs can be expensive and so the cost of living crisis has made it more difficult for parents. I have three children of my own. Two of them go to gymnastics and then there’s football and cricket. I pay 125 just for gymnastics alone, so I know what it’s like as a parent. We want to make cricket more affordable in the valleys.” Eighteen members of the Ebbw Vale Cricket Club took part in the walk. Photo: Ebbw Vale Cricket Club Currently attending the Ebbw Vale Cricket Club costs parents £50 per season but Mr Windrosshopes is using the money raised from the walking campaign to make it free. The Walk the Valleys walk started at Sophia Gardens on Thursday 30 March and passed through Pontypridd, Hopkinstown, Upper Rhondda and Abercynon before finishing four days later at Merthyr Tydfil. Eighteen members of the Ebbw Vale Cricket Club took part, along with other cricket clubs from the other valleys. It’s particularly important in Ebbw Vale to get cricket clubs as cheap as possible because we don’t really do it much in schools, whereas other boroughs like Monmouthshire do, the chairman added. It’s about making people feel like it’s an option and that youth sport isn’t closed off to them just because costs are rising everywhere. Mr Windross said he also hopes to continue providing free equipment to juniors and set up a club kit to ensure equipment is not a hindrance. Although only half of the goal has been raised so far, the club’s volunteers are hopeful that they can continue to reach their goal. We were really lucky to have good support from people outside the club. We hope to keep the online fundraiser going and also raise money through every spare change thrown into the club’s buckets, Mr Windross said. The club’s GoFundMe page can be found here.

