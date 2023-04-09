Ohio State Football adds 2024 4-star quarterback Air Noland





After losing a commitment to Dylan Raiola in December, Ryan Day and Corey Dennis have their quarterback in the 2024 class. Following his visit to Columbus from March 31 to April 1, 2024, four-star quarterback Air Noland announced his commitment to Ohio State over finalists Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, Miami, Texas A&M and Oregon on Saturday. “Coach Day, Coach Dennis and Coach (Brian) Hartline, the three-headed snake at Ohio State, just speak for themselves,” Noland told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong during his pledge stream. “They’re developing quarterbacks, black quarterbacks into an NFL-type quarterback in the quarterback-oriented offense that they have. Of course, Jelani (Thurman) is up there, so I’ve got a teammate of mine there. The people around Ohio State, they’re very welcoming .” Noland, who stands at six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds, is the No. 8 quarterback and No. 84 in the Class of 2024 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Noland, from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, was teammates with Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, who joined the Buckeyes as an early enroller in the class of 2023. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice, Langston Hughes football coach Daniel Williams recently told The Dispatch. He learns from his mistakes and is the ultimate competitor. When he arrived in Ohio State on March 31, Noland had no offer from Ohio State, but left with one after his unofficial visit. For a Langston Hughes team that finished the 2022 season 15-0 with a state championship, Noland, a southpaw, threw for 4,095 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior, completing a career-high 73.1% . of his pass attempts per MaxPreps. Noland added five rushing touchdowns. Even during Raiola’s time as an Ohio State member, Williams said Dennis and the Buckeyes continued to communicate with him about Noland. “I saw teammates push each other,” said Noland when asked what impressed him at Ohio State. “Everybody has one goal at Ohio State and that’s to get to the next level. And Coach Day preaches that to his kids at Ohio State. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a family. They’re all one on and off the field. “ As an Ohio State commit, Williams said Noland is ready for that next level. He understands what’s ahead and what he’s worked for all his life, and he understands where he is now, Daniels said. So when it comes to him having that aha moment, he hasn’t had that aha moment. He just continued to work as he always knew. Ohio State has not had an in-state quarterback commitment since Joe Burrow in the Buckeyes’ recruiting class in 2015. Noland joins a class that includes four offensive linemen Ian Moore, Deontae Armstrong, Devontae Armstrong and Marc Nave and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2024, Jeremiah Smith. cgay@dispatch.com @_ColinGay Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

