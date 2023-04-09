How the NCAA Mens Hockey National Championship Game – Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota view | Channel, stream, preview





TAMPA, Fla. – The climax of the 2022-23 NCAA men’s hockey season is set for Saturday night in Tampa, as one of the most historic programs in college hockey looks set to add another trophy to its storied cause, while another looks for a win. first national championship. Watch NCAA Hockey FuboTV (7-day free trial) Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)

Channel: ESPN2

Current: FuboTV (Free Trial), sling,DirecTV stream, ESPN+ The Gophers were certainly a favorite to make his point, especially when you consider the plethora of NHL-caliber talent on their roster. Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies, Jimmy Snuggerud and Rhett Pitlick are just a few players ready to take the plunge when the season is over. However, this team has an aspiration to do something the program hasn’t been able to accomplish in more than two decades, and that is reach the pinnacle of collegiate hockey. Since their consecutive championships in 2002 and 2003, the Golden Gophers have not been able to win everything. However, Bob Motzko’s crew is determined to do just that, and it shows in their victories throughout the tournament. Following Minnesota wins over Canisius, St. Cloud State and Boston, the Gophers have found the back of the net 19 times, conceding five goals in that span. Minnesota is looking for their sixth national title, although they are 5-7 in championship games. Watch NCAA Hockey FuboTV (7-day free trial) While this isn’t their first rodeo, Quinnipiac hasn’t had a chance to taste championship gold yet. ECAC’s strength has consistently built strong teams over the past decade, winning seven regular season championships since 2013. However, they have struggled to make deep runs in the tournament. This was the Bobcats’ first trip to the Frozen Four since their second-place finish in 2013 and 2016, but they’ve shown their might with wins over Merrimack and Ohio State before beating the much-loved Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals. Led by players like Colin Graf, Ethan de Jong and Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac has a balanced offensive and defensive structure, with former US World Juniors coach Rand Pecknold helping his team play their best at the right time. This will be only the second meeting ever between the two programs. Minnesota hammered Quinnipiac, 1 11-2, during the Don Lucia era all the way back in the 2000-2001 season. It’s safe to say this is a completely different matchup. Watch NCAA Hockey FuboTV (7-day free trial) Check out the Men’s NCAA Hockey Bracket

