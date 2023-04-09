WhyCreme Egg, Britain’s iconic Easter contribution, has a loyal following of fans in the Middle East

LONDON: It’s about the size of a humble chicken egg, but it weighs 40g and provides a whopping 177 kilocalories more than a real egg and, being almost entirely made up of fats and sugars, is an altogether less healthy option.

Meet the Creme Egg, the iconic product of the UK-based global Cadbury chocolate company, which was purchased in 2010 by US food and beverage giant Mondelez International for $19.5 billion.

With a thick milk chocolate shell filled with gooey white fondant and yellow yolk, the foil-wrapped egg is a Marmite product with the equivalent of six teaspoons of sugar in each egg. the massive chocolate-coated calorie hit it delivers.

Anyway, in Christian countries the Creme Egg comes into its own at Easter, but it also has a loyal following of fans all over the world, including in the Middle East.

It is available in supermarkets such as Tamimi Markets and Carrefour in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where it is especially popular as a sweet treat during Ramadan, which coincides with Easter this year.

In the UK, Easter is silly season for media obsessed with all things egg, and it’s a sign of the fondness for the fondant-filled Creme Egg that it’s often the star of this time of year many articles.

Take the following headlines, just from the past week alone:

The police solve the case of 200,000 stolen Creme Eggs.

I cooked a Cadburys Creme Egg in an air fryer and it was the best Easter recipe I’ve tried.

An East London cocktail bar dips chips into a Cadbury Creme Egg.

And the man accidentally eats Cadbury Creme Egg worth 10,000.

The latter deserves an egg tray.



The story began in 1824, when John Cadbury, the son of a wealthy Quaker family, opened a grocery store in Birmingham and began selling cocoa and drinking chocolate. (Delivered)

As part of an Easter promotion that runs until April 9, Cadbury has planted 280 limited-edition semi-white, semi-milk chocolate eggs in stores across the UK. With the slogan Cadbury Creme Egg How Do You Not Eat Yours? the winning eggs must remain uneaten for the buyer to win the prize.

Unfortunately, YouTuber Adam Davis, who broadcasts on his channel Adz Ventures, unknowingly shot a live on camera before viewers pointed out his costly mistake.

You’d be forgiven for suspecting that any or all of these stories, and many more, might have come from Cadbury’s PR department at this time of year.

But even if they did, the willingness of the mainstream media to gobble them up whole is a measure of the affection felt for a confection that has been a bestseller in the UK for over half a century.

The Cadbury Creme Egg made its debut in 1971, but the story began in 1824, when John Cadbury, the son of a wealthy Quaker family, opened a grocery store in Birmingham and began selling cocoa and chocolate milk.

From the beginning, the company’s values ​​reflected Cadbury’s beliefs as a member of the Quakers, a Christian sect founded on the belief that any individual can experience inner light or the voice of God without needing a priest or the Bible.



In 1985, Cadbury launched a successful advertising campaign, How do you eat yours? and the eggs have only gained more fame as a result. (Delivered)

The Quakers frowned on the use of tobacco and alcohol, as they still do today, and the Cadbury company says its founders’ products were inspired not only by his tastes, but his beliefs. Tea, coffee, cocoa and chocolate milk were seen as healthy, tasty alternatives to alcohol, which Quakers considered bad for society.

There are two ironies here.

The first is that sugar and sugar-based products, such as chocolate, are now also considered bad for health. In an effort to reduce children’s sugar intake as part of a push to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem, the UK government is expected to introduce plans this year to limit the advertising of high-sugar foods while positioning sweets and chocolates at the cash register. outs is already banned.

The other irony is that while Quakers like John Cadbury preached that there was no need for churches, rituals, holy days, or sacraments to practice religion, the Creme Egg his company created is today inseparable from Easter, one of the most important festivals. of the Christian Church.

For those confused by the association of chocolate eggs and the accompanying Easter imagery of chicks and bunnies with the holiday, there’s more to it than the cynical commercial exploitation of a Christian festival marking the rebirth of Christ.

In fact, the association of eggs, chicks, and bunnies with the pagan precursor to Easter predates the Christian era.

For the Christian Church, Easter Day, which falls on Sunday, April 9 this year, marks the beginning of 50 days celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. But the word Easter reflects the influence of pre-Christian pagan beliefs and practices on the Christian religious calendar.

Academics and theologians continue to debate the precise origin of the word. But many claim it derives from Eostre, the name of a fertility goddess worshiped in Britain by pre-Christian Anglo-Saxons and, under various similar names, by Germanic pagans across northern Europe.

The Christian festival of Easter, the argument goes, was originally a pagan celebration of the return of spring, co-opted as a compromise by an early Christian church bent on convincing converts of the old ways.



Based on Quaker values, the Cadbury factory in the model village of Bournville has been producing chocolates since the late 1800s. (Getty/Cadbury)

This association was first made in the eighth century by the English monk known as the Venerable Bede. In his treatise The Reckoning of Time, he described some of the calendars of the ancient world, including those of the Anglo-Saxons, for whom the month Eosturmonath, corresponding to April, was named after the pagan goddess.

As for the Church of England today, it quietly acknowledges that the eggs we give and receive at Easter contain many different symbols. At the very least, it adds, they represent new life.

John Cadbury retired in 1861, handing over the management of the business to his two sons, Richard and George. In 1878, inspired by Quaker principles and their family’s social conscience, they set about building a new factory, in the countryside and far from the squalid environment of the original factory in central Birmingham.

They called it Bournville, a model factory in a garden, complete with housing for the workers. No one, said George Cadbury, should be condemned to live in a place where a rose cannot grow.

Today, the Bournville factory is still in operation, producing an average of 1.5 million Creme Eggs every day.

The Cadbury Creme Egg was first marketed in 1963 as Frys Creme Egg, branded under the name of another British company, JS Fry & Sons of Bristol, which merged with Cadbury in 1919. In 1971 it was renamed Cadbury Creme Egg.

Another product, Frys Turkish Delight, launched in 1914, has kept its original name, but luckily Cadbury dropped the offensive advertising of the brand long ago.

In a commercial aired on British TV in the 1960s, a turbaned sheikh, attended by black slaves in his tent, is presented with the gift of a female slave wrapped in a rug. He frees her from her chains when she offers him a bar of Frys Turkish Delight, Exotic, delicious, full of oriental promise.

The company is known for other brands that are still big sellers today Bournville Chocolate launched in 1908, Frys Turkish Delight (1914), Milk Tray (1915), Cadburys Flake (1920).

But it’s the Creme Egg, wrapped in its blue, red and yellow foil, that has captured the hearts of British chocoholics and possibly pushed more than a few of them down the road to diabetes.



Today, the Cadbury factory makes 1.5 million Creme Eggs every day. (Getty/Cadbury)

The UK National Health Service recommends that adults should consume no more than 30 grams of free sugars per day, which is equivalent to about seven teaspoons of sugar, about the same amount as in each Creme Egg.

And if that’s not sickly enough for your taste, there’s even a record for the most Creme Eggs eaten in one minute, according to Guinness World Records.

Reflecting the product’s international appeal, it’s in the hands of Canadian Pete Czerwinski, aka Furious Pete, a competitive eater who gobbled down six of the items in 60 seconds on April 11, 2014.

Getting worse.

RecordSetter is an American site dedicated to raising the bar of human achievement in a number of fields, but we’re not talking about medical breakthroughs or rocket science here.

An inventory of hundreds of dubious records includes longest wall sit while holding a 10-pound weight at shoulder height (3 minutes, 16 seconds), most balloon bounces in one minute on alternate sides of a table tennis bat while balancing a book on your head ( 170) and most toothpicks stick in a grape in 30 seconds (38).

And it also has an entire section dedicated to recording attempts with Creme Eggs.

In a particularly disturbing video filmed in Las Vegas in March 2013 and posted to the site, American competitive eater Miki Sudo (who also holds the women’s record for hot dogs and ate 40 at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in 2022) can be seen consuming 50 Cadbury Creme Eggs in 6 minutes and 15 seconds.

This particular record comes with a RecordSetter health warning: Eating fast can be extremely dangerous. Do not attempt this record unless you are over 18 and trained as a professional eater.

Definitely don’t try this at home. You are probably very ill.