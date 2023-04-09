The regular season concludes with the Mason Rudolph Championship





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Men’s golf from Middle Tennessee heads to Franklin, Tennessee this week for the Mason Rudolph Championship. Hosted by Vanderbilt, the tournament takes place Monday through Wednesday with one round each day at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. MTSU comes from an 11th-place finish at Mississippi State’s Mossy Oak Intercollegiate, where the Blue Raiders posted their third-lowest 54-hole score of the season with 861. Their second-round score of 279 was the third-lowest of the team year. Middle Tennessee is seeking its third team title at the Mason Rudolph Championship and its first since 2011. WEATHER FORECAST The forecast for the tournament shows possible cloud cover for the first two rounds before clearing up on Wednesday. COMMENTS The Blue Raiders enter the tournament at number 67 in the Golf Week Collegiate Team Rankings and No. 66 in the most recentGulf staterankings.

Owen Stamper ranks No. 79 in the country in the most recent Golfweek rankings and No. 131 by Golfstat, the only Conference USA player in the top 250 of both lists.

ranks No. 79 in the country in the most recent Golfweek rankings and No. 131 by Golfstat, the only Conference USA player in the top 250 of both lists. Stamper’s 205 (-11) at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational was a new career low. As of March 14, he is the No. 62 player in Division I by Golfweek and No. 85 by Golfstat.

Stamper leads the Blue Raiders with a 70.3 scoring average.

pestle, Marcus Varjun And Michael Bernard have won a combined six Conference USA Player of the Week awards, the most in a season since MTSU joined the league.

And have won a combined six Conference USA Player of the Week awards, the most in a season since MTSU joined the league. Kevin Jegers recorded individual victories in back-to-back tournaments in 2021-22, setting the record of 54 holes each time.

recorded individual victories in back-to-back tournaments in 2021-22, setting the record of 54 holes each time. MTSU returns three of its four players who played in 30 rounds or more in ’21-22, including Barnard, Jegers and Owen Stamper .

. The three newcomers to the ’22-23 roster include a Power 5 transfer Tate Heintzelman (Indiana), and real freshmen Sheldon McKnight And Luke Perkin .

(Indiana), and real freshmen And . Former letterman also participates in the Blue Raider program Payne Denman who returns as an assistant coach, and former MTSU tennis player Chris Edge, who will serve as a graduate assistant. COACH COMMENTS: MARK MCENTIRE “This is the biggest week of the year. We have a great team and it’s time for everything to come together. This is another great field and a test to see where we stand with the best teams in the country.” QUEUE UP 1. Owen Stamper 2. Kevin Jegers 3. Michael Bernard 4. Marcus Varjun 5. Gavin Clements TOURNAMENT INFORMATION Mason Rudolph Championship Dates Monday April 10 – Wednesday April 12 Class Vanderbilt Legends Club Franklin, Tenn. Par 72, 7.100recruit Format 18 holes a day Teams (15) Ball State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Furman, Liberty, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Northern Florida, Northern Illinois, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wofford Score live Gulf state

