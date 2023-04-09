Sports
2023 NCAA Hockey Championship: How Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac to watch, time, TV channel, live stream
The No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats in the2023 NCAA DI Men’s Hockey Tournament Championshipat the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 8 (4/8/2023) at 8 p.m. ET.
Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac airs on ESPN2 and can be streamed livefuboTV (free trial)and other live TV services.
Minnesota rolled over the Boston University Terriers in the Frozen Four, winning 6-2. Luke Mittelstadt had two goals and an assist for Minnesota, Mike Koster had a goal and an assist, and Justen Close made 29 saves.
Quinnipiac won by nearly the same margin against the Michigan Wolverines, winning 5–2. Jacob Quillan had two goals and an assist, and Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf each had two points for the Bobcats, while Yaniv Perets made 29 saves.
Here’s how to tune in.
What:NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Championship
WHO:Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
When:Saturday April 8
Where:Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Time:8 p.m. ET
TV:ESPN2
Channel Finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimal/Altice, send, DirectTV
Live stream: fuboTV (free trial),Sling (half discount first month),DirecTV Stream (Free Trial),Hulu + Live TV
Cord cutters can apply forfuboTV (free trial),Sling (half discount first month)AndDirecTV Stream (Free Trial)to enjoy ESPN2 broadcasts.
Cable subscribers can log inESPN. comto enjoy a free live stream of the channel.
Enthusiasts can buy cheap tickets to the frozen four at resellers such as StubHub, VividSeats, SeatGeek And MEGA seats. If you’re traveling before the match, you’ll get the best deals on flights from Expedia.nland find discounted hotels with Hotels. com.
Frozen Four gearsincluding new shirts for the 2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament, can be found atFanatics.
Can I bet on the game?
Yes, you can play college hockey from your phone in New York State, and we’ve put together some of the best introductory offers to help you navigate your first bets ofBetMGM,FanDuel,design kings,PointsBet,CaesarsAndBet Rivers.
FuboTVis a live TV streaming service focused on live sports, including American and international football, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and more. It also includes its own fubo Sports Networks with exclusive programming. It offers 150 channels starting at $74.99, including 1,000 hours of DVR, and streams on most devices. Now you can try itfuboTV 7 days free.
