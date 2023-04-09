FSU Football Announces Guest Coaches for Spring 2023 Game





On Saturday, April 15, Florida State Seminoles football will take place at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium for the 2023 Spring Showcase. Under the direction of head coach Mike Norvell, the event has taken on a slightly different look than a typical spring game. Rather than pit two separate teams against each other in a four-quarter game, in recent years Norvell has opted to maintain a typical scrimmage format, pitting offense versus defense in a variety of situational challenges and on intensity-oriented exercises are placed. As the Seminoles have done in the two previous iterations of the Spring Showcase, they welcome guest coaches to go head-to-head and round out the day in what has been dubbed the Grand Finale. This year, a quartet of national championship-winning Florida State football alums will get the chance to throw a whistle and hold the clipboard on one side, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward and linebacker Henri Crockett from the 1993 championship team and on the other, running back Karlos Williams and defensive back PJ Williams from the 2013 team. #NoleFamilyj can’t wait to see you back at Doak Campbell Stadium!! Norvell tweeted. It’s going to be a lot of fun as we get a glimpse of the 2023 Florida State Football Team. Excited for the #GrandFinale with a few All-Time greats representing the 93 and 13 National Championship teams. In his third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida state football posted its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the nation after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma earlier serving as icing on the cake. That success, combined with the return of big names like quarterback Jordan Travis (which already receives Heisman hype for next season), Trey Benson running back, defense end Jared Verse And defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has expectations high for 2023. Tickets for the Spring Showcase 2023 are offered for $10 and are available for Buy online. Some comments, via FSU: All attendees will have a chance to win a field-worn jersey from this year’s squad at the conclusion of the Spring Showcase. Winners will be notified via email during the event and jerseys must be picked up at the Seminole Sportshop in the South End Zone by the end of the day.

Fans will be allowed onto the field after the match. The schedule for the weekend, via FSU FRIDAY APRIL 14 SATURDAY, APRIL 15 10am : Parking spaces open

: Parking spaces open 14.00 hours : Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium opens (Will Call Location)

: Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium opens (Will Call Location) 3 p.m : Gates of Doak Campbell Stadium open

: Gates of Doak Campbell Stadium open 16.00 hours: Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase begins

