Wildcats face Primetime Challenge at Western Intercollegiate





SANTA CRUZ, California No. 16 Arizona Mens’ Golf will return to action for its final postseason competition when it competes in the nationally televised Western Intercollegiate, which begins Monday, April 10 on the Golf Channel. The inclusion of the Wildcats in the field at Pasatiempo Golf Course this year marks the seventh time in nine seasons the team has played in the major event. “We are honored to play in this elite event that has grown to be one of the top tournaments in college golf,” said head coach Jim Andersen . “Pasatiempo is a challenging course that brings out the best in players, and it’s an opportunity our guys are eager to take on. This will be a high level environment for us to compete in and it will help our guys prepare for Pac -12 championships played just an hour away in a few weeks.” The format for the Western Intercollegiate follows the NCAA Championships, with the top five scores drawn from six-player lineups. The six Arizona players participating in Santa Cruz this week are inclusive Pursue Sienkiewicz , Chaz Aurilia , Sam Summerhauser , Tiger Christensen , Zak Pollo And Philip Jacobick . Sienkiewicz finished in the top five in the event a year ago, marking the best finish by a Wildcat in the history of the storied event. Arizona is one of six Pac-12 programs in the field at the 76e annual Western Intercollegiate and one of seven teams to rank in the top 35 of GolfStat’s national rankings. Pasatiempo Golf Course is 40 miles from Stanford Golf Course, the site of the 2023 Pac-12 Championships starting Friday, April 28. The three-day tournament kicks off an action-packed week for the Wildcats, who will travel to Phoenix immediately following Wednesday’s final round. The team will compete in the ASU Thunderbird Collegiate, which begins Friday, April 14 at Papago Golf Club.

