Women’s tennis competitive in the state of Arizona





Next game: Pepperdine 4/12/2023 | 1:30 PM UCLA live stream April 12 (Wednesday) / 1:30 p.m Pepperdine TEMPE, Arizona. The UCLA women’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 conference decision Saturday afternoon in Arizona State at the Whiteman Tennis Complex. The last two matches of the day were in third sets when the result was achieved. The Bruins (9-6, 4-4 Pac-12) previously earned the double point Kimmy Hans added to the team’s singles score. Sedona Gallagher took the overall victory for the Sun Devils (14-5, 4-3), supported by Marianna Argyrokastriti, Rachel Hanford and Domenika Turkovic. The combination of Gallagher and Giulia Morlet gave Arizona State an early doubles advantage with a 6-2 decision over Ava Catanzarite And Sasha Vagramov on Court 2. UCLA answered on the Supreme Court, where No. 12 Hance and Elise Wagel defeated No. 27 Turkovic and Patricija Spaka by a margin of 6–4. Hance/Wagle previously defeated Spaka/Turkovic at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships and now have six wins against national-level pairings. All eyes on Court 3, Bruins Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Fangran Tian kept their record unblemished and took the double point for the second time. They defeated Argyrokastriti and Chelsea Fontenel 7-5 on Saturday. The Sun Devils answered in singles, taking five of the first six sets. Finishing first was lane 3, where No. 122 Turkovic defeated Catanzarite 6-2, 6-0. Argyrokastriti followed her teammate’s lead on court 4 and gave Arizona State the lead with her 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vagramov. Hanford then won against Lutkemeyer in a 6-3, 6-2 showing on Court 6 to put her team one point off fourth place. No. 108 Hance cut into UCLA’s deficit on Court 2, where she defeated Fontenel by a score of 6-4, 6-1. Hance has won three consecutive decisions, all in straight sets, and has 17 singles wins this season. No. 17 Tian and Wagle forced third sets on court 1 and court 5, respectively. Tian and No. 118 Morlet were tied at 2-2 as Gallagher recorded her 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win to seal the result. Next time, the Bruins will return home to face No. 4 Pepperdine on Wednesday, April 12. The first service from the Los Angeles Tennis Center is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. Pac-12 play will resume Friday, April 14 (12 p.m.) in Oregon. Tennis match results

UCLA v. Arizona State

4/8/2023 in Tempe, AZ

(Whiteman Tennis Center) #30 Arizona State 4, #26 UCLA 2 Singles competition 1. #118 Giulia Morlet (ASU) vs. #17 Fangran Tian (UCLA) 6-3, 5-7, 2-2, unfinished

2. #108 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) def. Chelsea Fontenel (ASU) 6-4, 6-1

3. Domenika Turkovic (ASU) def. #122 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) 6-2, 6-0

4. M. Argyrocastriti (ASU) defeated. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-1, 6-2

5. Defeats Sedona Gallagher (ASU). Elise Wagel (UCLA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

6. Rachel Hanford (ASU) defeats. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 6-3, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. #12 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. #27 Patricia Spaka/Domenika Turkovic (ASU) 6-4

2. Defeats Sedona Gallagher/Giulia Morlet (ASU). Ava Catanzarite / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-2

3. Fangran Tian /A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. M. Argyrokastriti/Chelsea Fontenel (ASU) 7-5 Match Notes:

UCLA 9-6; National ranking #26

Arizona is 14-5; National ranking #30

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,4,6,2,5)

