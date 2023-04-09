





Al Sermeno – KLC Photos Raymond Woodie III returned a 63-yard interception for a touchdown at Saturday’s scrimmage.

Attack gets five TDs; Luckhurst scores all five field goals; Defense takes fourth score of the spring

BERKELEY There was something for everyone during Cal’s 11th football practice of the spring on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium, with the offense racking up five touchdowns, Michael Luchurst successful on all five of his field goal attempts, and the defense scored its fourth touchdown of the spring on a 63-yard interception return by Raymond Woodie III . Sam Jackson V hit Jeremiah Hunter for 36 yards on the first play from the line of scrimmage and the offense marched downfield to score on the first two drives on 14-yard touchdown passes from Jackson V to Monroe Young and 36 meters from Fernando Mendoza Unpleasant Ken Robinson Jr. The Golden Bears also kicked field goals after every drive with Luckhurst playing well from 30 and 45 yards out. “The offense came out, put the ball in the endzone and scored points,” said a pleased Travers Family Head Coach Justin Wilcox during his post-workout media availability session. The defense prevented the offense from getting into the end zone on the next five drives, but Luckhurst made field goals from 43, 48, and 25 yards to take the offense points on each of the final three. The offense and defense then traded touchdowns on each of the next two drives with Woodie’s interception followed by a five-yard touchdown run from Mendoza. The offense came back in the end zone on the final two drives on a 20-yard scoring pass from Mendoza to Trond Grizzell and a three-yard touchdown run from Mendoza with the signal caller live. Another chance to ????????????????!#GoBears pic.twitter.com/cKgVoi3RDQ Cal Football (@CalFootball) April 8, 2023 Mendoza completed 15 of 22 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns while scoring twice on the ground. Jackson was 9-of-19 for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Grizzell was the leading receiver of the line of scrimmage with six catches for 75 yards and one touchdown, while Young finished with three receptions for 43 yards and his scoring, and Robinson had two grabs for 56 yards and one touchdown. Jordanian king (4-38), Jaive Plummer (2-28) and Chris Rogers (2-13) also had multiple catches. Jayden Ott (7-33) and Ashton Stredick (4-33) shared scrimmage-high rushing honors. Matthew Little John And Cam Sidney each had four tackles, while Littlejohn added 0.5 tackles for loss (-3 yards) and one quarterback rush. David Rees had the lone breakaway from scrimmage for a four-yard loss as the defense recorded six pass breakups with Lu-Magia Hearns III couple in front. Cal practices Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week (8:45 a.m. start) before concluding their 15 spring training sessions with the annual Cal Football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15. Gates for the showcase open at 12:30pm with Pac-12 Networks live coverage starting at 2pm All practices including the showcase are open to the public and free of charge. Fans can enter California Memorial Stadium through Gates 1, 2, and 5 on the west side of the venue and follow the signage to adjacent seating areas on the west side of the venue. The Field Club will also be open to the public for the showcase. Planned showcase activities include Cal football scrimmage

Food and Bud Light Beer Garden

Fun activities for children in the square

Youth combination (start at 11.30 am)

Appearances from Cal. football legends

Post-game autograph opportunities with current Golden Bears players and coaches

