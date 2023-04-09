Heartbreak in the ninth for golden bears





Next game: Nevada 4/10/2023 | 6:05 PM Cal Live Stream-2 Apr 10 (Mon) / 6:05 PM Nevada BERKELEY Stanford was in his last at bat when Cole Hinkleman hit a three-run home run Matt Lozovoy to give Stanford a 5-3 victory at Stu Gordon Stadium on Saturday night. Lozovoy (0-1) entered the game in the top of the eighth and was great. He struck out two and got a routine ground ball to end the frame. He came back from the ninth and quickly got two outs on a strikeout. But an infield single and a two-out walk brought Hinkleman to the plate, who sent a 2–2 offer in the opposite direction for his first career home run. Stanford (21-7, 10-2 Pac-12) gets the series sweep after scoring five runs on seven hits. Hinkelman was the hero, driving in four runs for the Cardinal, finishing the night 2-for-3. Cal (12-15, 3-12 Pac-12) got another strong night of Quay Kretzschmar who went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, his sixth of the year. He drove in all three runs of Cal on Saturday night. For the third game in a row, the Cardinal jumped out to the early lead. Eddie Park got Stanford on the board when he drew a first walk to open the game and scored on a sac-fly by Braden Montgomery. In the top of the second, Stanford added to their lead when Alberto Rios doubled down the right field-line and scored on Cole Hinkelman’s single. That would be the only offense against which the cardinal would stand Paulshawn Pasqualotto who got into a groove in the top of the second inning and retired eight in a row before giving up a first walk in the fifth. Pasqualotto went complete six times, giving up four hits, two runs (both earned), two walks and two strikeouts. In the bottom of the second, Quay Kretzschmar had the first of his two big hits. After a first walk to Max Handron Kretzschmar hit a ball down the left field line for an RBI double. Stanford starter Joey Dixon put three more outs on the board, but in the bottom of the sixth he was again a victim of Kretzschmar’s hot bat. Handron started the rally by drawing a walk. With two outs, Kretzschmar sent a 2-0 offer the other way for the go-ahead two-run home run. The win for the Cardinal was Ryan Bruno (1-0) who threw 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed four walks, but retired four. Cal got another chance in the ninth inning when Stanford closer Brandt Pancer walked three and loaded the bases with two outs. Tucker spark plug , who hit a home run off Pancer in game one of the series came to bat. This time, however, Pancer got the better of Bougie by taking a shallow catch to left field for the final out. The save was Pancer’s third of the year. NEXT ONE Cal will return to action Monday night when Nevada comes to Stu Gordon Stadium for a nonconference clash. Monday’s game will be streamed on Cal Livestream with Jim Darby calling the action live. The first throw is scheduled for 6:05 PM. STAY INFORMED For coverage of Cal baseball, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalBaseball), Instagram (@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/).

