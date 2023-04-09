HYOC competition delivers excitement





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — This Saturday, Yale’s men’s track and field joined forces with sworn rivals Harvard to take on a doubles team from Oxford and Cambridge. This encounter is covered in tradition and history, and this iteration did not disappoint. The 2023 HYOC meeting was a day of high spirits and camaraderie, graced by performances that illustrated the wealth of athletic talent in the four schools. This meeting had more incentive for the Bulldogs as the results of this meeting will be used for team selection for a Harvard/Yale team to face their British counterparts in June this year. Several Bulldogs used the strong Ivy League and international competition to reach impressive heights, with some standout performances. Jacob Kao has now made a dramatic impact at both of Yale’s outdoor events this year. He started his day by winning the 4×100 meter relay together with teammates Kit Colson , Andrew Farr And James Grindel . He also ran a collegiate PR in the 100 m of 10.71 seconds before returning in the 200 and cutting nearly half a second off his collegiate record, taking 21.32 seconds to win the competition. This wind-legal mark also earned him the measurement record, especially notable given the rich athletic history of this competition. Aaron Miller was also a winner in his event as he took home the 400m title in a time of 48.75s. Miller closed hard in the last 80 yards of the race, showing real desire to take the win away from a talented Harvard contingent. There were also some victories in the field. Long sweater Isiah Udofia shined brightly and improved significantly from his previous performance in college to jump a new PR of 7.20 m – a full 38 cm ahead of second place. This was a truly impressive day for freshman year and especially well deserved after an injury-plagued start to Yale training this year. In the discus throw Matt Apple took the gold with a throw of 55.59 m, despite the useless wind during the match. For the first time in HYOC competition history, a mixed 4x400m race featured Yale athletes Farr and Molly Harding running alongside Harvard athletes Lance Ward and Victoria Bossong. This Harvard/Yale team triumphed over the Oxford and Cambridge quartet, capping off a successful day for the Bulldogs. The final men’s score was Harvard/Yale 12, Oxford/Cambridge 6, and there were also some good second and third places at Yale that were not reflected in this final team score. Now Yale is back to focusing on hard practice and building late-season and conference competition. The full results of the HYOCmeet can be found here here.

