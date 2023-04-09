Athletics nets 3 firsts in Oakland





ROCHESTER, Michael. Anya Turner , Emily Paupore and the Central Michigan 4×400-meter relay team all won first place in their respective Saturday events at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational. Turner won the 1500 meters with a time of 4:34.98; Paupore was first in the 3000 meters steeplechase and won the race by almost 30 seconds; And Emma Francis , Emma Fountain , Annie Lawrence And Jack Rife together to win the 4×400 relay in 3:58.45. Paupore’s winning time in the steeplechase, 10:43.07, is the fifth best in program history and the top time by a Mid-American Conference athlete this season. The Chippewas also had another team that competed in the 4×400 relay ( Amelia Gouin , Grace Jenkin , Libby Munderloh , Lauren Lasceski ), finishing fourth. Laurenz had a day and came second in the 400 meters hurdles with a time of 1:03.48. Francis followed close behind with a time of 1:04.54, good for third place. CMUs Sara Daniel finished second in the long jump in a career-best 5.82 meters (19 feet, 3 inches). Fountain placed fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.02. Lauren Beckman also placed fourth, doing so in the 5000 meters with a time of 17:46.10. CMU’s team of Rehan Draper , Angelina Horn , Hayley manners And Peyton Korytkowski second in the 4×100 meter relay in 47.12 seconds. The CMU duo came from Peyton Korytkowski And Hayley manners were sixth and seventh respectively. Next week, the Chippewas head to California, where they will compete in the Bryan Clay Invitational April 12-15 at Azusa Pacific and the Mt. Sac Relays. CMU Placers (*personal best) 4×100 relay 2- Rehan Draper , Angelina Horn , Hayley manners , Peyton Korytkowski 47.12 100 meter sprint 6- Peyton Korytkowski 12:35 p.m

7- Hayley manners 12.53 400 9- Grace Jenkin 1:00.60

14- Jack Rife 1:02.35 400 meters hurdles 2- Annie Lawrence 1:03.48

3- Emma Francis 1:04.54

11- Libby Munderloh 1:08.35 4×400 meter relay 1- Emma Francis , Emma Fountain , Annie Lawrence , Jack Rife 3:58.45

4- Amelia Gouin , Grace Jenkin , Libby Munderloh , Lauren Lasceski 4:11.94 800 4- Emma Fountain 2:16.02

11- Jessie Gibbins 2:17.67

20- Amelia Gouin 2:21.80

33- Sarah Floor 2:30.51

38- Alexa Davis 2:32.60

47- Shannon Billet 2:41.48 1500 1- Anya Turner 4:34.98

53- Megan Lasceski 5:16.49

54- Sarah Floor 5:17.37 3000 meter high tower 1- Emily Paupore 10:43.07

4- Lauren Lasceski 11:33.49 5000 4- Lauren Beckman 17:46.10

15- Maddy Boyd 18:36.90

16- Kathy Jenkins 18:41.52 Long jump 2- Sarah Daniel 5.82 meters (19-3 ) High jump 11- Olivia Hankey 1.50 meters (4-11)

25- Grace Williamson 1.45 meters (4-9) Pole vault 16- Shelby Korytkowski 3.20 meters (10-6)

22- Sarah Griffin 3.05 meters (10-0) Discus 24- Claire Kavanagh 27.82 (91-3)

