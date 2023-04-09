Griffith wins heptathlon, Cardinals finish Joe Walker Invitational





OXFORD, Mrs. The Ball State track and field team closed out day two of the Joe Walker Invitational with a win and strong individual performances. Senior Charity Griffith won the heptathlon event and set a new Ball State program record and personal best with her grand total of 5517. She beat her own previous school record of 5455. This mark puts her at the top of the MAC outdoor performance standings. Her heptathlon score puts her eighth in the NCAA standings. With her long jump score in the heptathlon today, Griffith currently has the third best result in the MAC long jump standings. Senior Lea-Marie Diedicke scored 4827 on the heptathlon, placing second on the MAC outdoor performance list and improving her personal best by 400 points. Diedicke’s performance in the javelin throw earned her a top seven place in the MAC. The 4×400 relay team of Alexis Tigpen , Jenna Oriani , Allison Valladay And Emma Potter ran a season-best time. Their performance puts them second in the MAC standings. freshman Alan Springer ran a personal best in the 100 meters (11.83) and took second place. Her time is the second best time in the MAC standings in the 100 meters. Lindley Steele also recorded a career best in the 100 meters. Jessica Velez ran a huge collegiate record in the 5000m, with a time of 18:40. Ella Volmer set a lifetime personal best in the 5000 meters, bettering her time by 35 seconds.

Vivian Van Eck ran a strong race and a personal best of 10 seconds in the 5000m. Jenna Schefferer ran a collegiate personal best in the 800 meters. Sarah Greer won her heat in the 1500m and ran a personal best, improving her time by nine seconds. Emma Potter ran a season-best time in the 400m, a time that puts her fifth in the current MAC rankings for the 400m. Malena Higgins scored an outdoor collegiate personal best in the shot put. The Cardinals will host their first home game of the season, the We Fly Challenge, at the Briner Sports Complex track on April 14 and 15, when the Cardinals will recognize their seniors for their contributions to the program at 11:30 a.m. Follow us on social media to stay updated on our progress and successes and to get a glimpse of our program culture:

Twitter: @BallStateTFXC (https://twitter.com/BallStateTFXC).

Instagram: @ballstatetfxc (https://www.instagram.com/ballstatetfxc/) Individual results in the Joe Walker Invitational **Ratings refer to the individual results in the respective competition** Heptathlon/Program Record: 5,455 round Charity Griffith in 2022 1. Charity Griffith 6. Lea-Marie Diedicke Shot put/program record: 48-5.5/14.77 m by Kelsey Walters in 2018 21. Malena Higgins PR 4x100m relay/program record: 44.85 by Kennedy Batts Bryana Byrdsong, make-up norman Michelle Lehman in 2021 2. ‘A’: Mary Johnson , Alan Springer , Lindley Steele , Jenna Oriani 100 m hurdles / Program record: 13.18 by Amber Williams in 2007 11. Jenelle Rogers 15. Mary Porter 16. Jennifer Rogers 24. Makesie Kramer 400m / Program Record: 53.68 by Yvonne Ferguson in 2006 8. Emma Potter 12. Allison Valladay 100m / Program record: 11.08 by LaTasha Jenkins in 1999 2. Alan Springer 10. Jenna Oriani 13. Lindley Steele 19. Mary Johnson 40. Taylor Hickman 800m / Program record: 2:06.40 by Angie Stewart in 1997 32. Jenna Schefferer 1500m / Program record: 4:25.67 by Katie Nowak in 2002 13. Sarah Greer 24. Jenna Schefferer 400 m hurdles/program record: 57.82 by Linise Gordon in 2000 7. Leila Williams-Molitor 11. Mary Porter 13. Jennifer Rogers 4x400m relay/program record: 3:38.05 by Linise Gordon, Angka Morris, Jada Phelps, Patricia Soman in 2001

4. ‘A’: Leila Williams-Molitor , Jenna Oriani , Allison Valladay , Emma Potter 5000m / Program record: 16:15.29 by Katie Nowak in 2003 3. Vivian Van Eck 6. Ella Volmer 7. Jessica Velez

