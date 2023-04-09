Two Top-10 times in Illinois





CHAMPAIGN, sick. A pair of top-10 times and two wins propelled the Purdue track and field team at the Fighting Illini Challenge on Saturday, April 8 in Champaign, Illinois. On a windy, cool and sun-drenched day at Demirjian Park in Illinois, Jr Alex Frey and sophomores Nathan Walker etched their name into the Boilermaker record book in the 1,500 meters with the ninth and tenth fastest times in school history. Senior Chris Roberts and junior K’Ja Talley achieved victories in the 200 and 400 meters hurdles respectively. Frey and Walker set two of the Boilermakers’ 15 personal best marks on Saturday, while setting an additional four season records. Four made their collegiate outdoor debuts, another four made their outdoor season debuts, and five entered their events in the Old Gold and Black for the first time. Along with Purdue and host Illinois, the 19-team field at the Fighting Illini Challenge included Big Ten foes Iowa and Northwestern. In the 1,500m, Frey finished in 3:47.41 and Walker was right behind him in 3:47.42. The pair stamped their names on Purdue’s top-10 list at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Frey’s personal best was nearly five seconds and Walker’s was 0.74 seconds. They placed third and fourth overall in the race. The next track event for the Boilermakers was the 400 meters hurdles, where Talley won in 59.79 seconds. She was the only runner to finish in less than a minute as her time in the first heat proved to be the fastest overall. Roberts added a victory of her own in the 200 metres, as she finished in 23.78. The win, by 0.24 seconds, came a week after Roberts moved up the school record books during the event. Two freshman registered runner-up finishes on Saturday. Set Allen came second in the discus throw thanks to a personal best of 51.97 meters. The target came on his fifth attempt and was his second PR of the day. Connor Tchaikovsky took silver in the 200 metres, as he finished in 21.20 to beat third place by 0.02 seconds and fourth place by 0.04 seconds. Frey was one of four Boilermakers to finish third in their event. He was accompanied by junior Caroline Jordan (5,000 m, 17:12.64, PR), sophomore Jason Polydoris (5,000m, 14:22.09) and freshman Danny Affleck (pole vault, 4.60m, PR). Personal best marks were also achieved in the fifth year John Pieper (1,500m, 3:52.12), juniors Nikia Smith (100m, 12.29m), Payne Turney (800m, 2:12.89) and Caleb Williams (1,500m, 3:51.76), sophomore Ikeava Bryant (discus throw, 39.84m and shot put, 13.43m) and Paul Gons (110m hurdles, 14.64m) and freshman Connor Tchaikovsky (100m, 10.65m), Leo Maxwell (shot put, 15.42m) and Keon Perkins Sullivan (hammer, 49.51m). Next weekend, the Old Gold and Black are on the road again in a few encounters. Purdue will participate in the Louisville Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky and the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida from April 14-15. For more information on the Purdue track and cross-country program, visit PurdueSports.com/TrackField and follow and connect with the Boilermakers at Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

