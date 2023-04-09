Panther athletics earn four titles at Fighting Illini Challenge

CHAMPAIGN, sick. UNI athletics made their way to the top of the podium in 4 events on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers competed in the Fighting Illini Challenge at Demirjian Park in Illinois.

Redshirt senior sprinter for the second week in a row Isaiah Trousil took first place and took top honors in the men’s 200-meter dash with a winning time of 20.92 seconds. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Male Track Athlete of the Week won the 100 meters at the Texas Relays last weekend.

UNI also placed 3 other Panthers in the top-10 in the 200 meters, with Deonte dean finishing third with a career best time (21.22), Tinashe Chigudu in fifth place (21.61) and Zak Butcher ninth with a career best performance (21.85). Libby Wedewer would also finish in seventh place in the women’s 200-meter dash (24.87).

A pair of Panthers scored the first win of their collegiate career as sophomores Chase bones won the men’s 800 meters with a best time of 1:50.92. Distance runner Emma Hoens also earned her first career win in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, recording the second-fastest time in the program’s history with a 10:34.86. Hoins’ teammate, Mia Rampton followed in fourth place (11:18.60). Brady Griebel placed sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:55.09, while Kate Crawford was seventh in the women’s 5,000 meters (17:29.57).

Pitcher Katie Fare continued her dominance in the circle by conquering the women’s shot put with a best throw of 16.58 meters. Makena Wilson took second place for UNI (15.55 meters), while Sarah Byrd fifth home (14.30 meters). Carson Lienau finished eighth in the men’s shot put (15.42m).

In the early 4×100 meter relay, the women’s team Panther won from Caroline Benfeldt Soerensen Barett, Sanda and Olivia Hubler crossed the finish line third with a time of 46.81.

In the hurdles, Jack Summers led the way for UNI, clocking a time of 14.20 seconds to finish in third place in the men’s 110 meters hurdles. Drew Bartels finished eighth for the Panthers (14.88).

Darcy Wiseman placed fourth in the women’s 400 meters hurdles with a score of 1:03.68, with Anna Winterrowd posting a career best (1:03.86) to finish sixth. Bill Mukhtar led the Men’s Panther in the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.37 to take seventh place.

Onale Mitchell achieved a career-best score in the men’s 400-meter dash, clocking in at 48.25 seconds. River Patterson would take seventh place (49.31). On the women’s side, Erin Kerkoff took seventh place in the women’s 400 meters with a clock of 56.86.

Three Panthers cracked the top-10 in the women’s 100m sprint, led by a seventh-place finish by Ryan Santi in a new career-best time of 11.83, the sixth-fastest mark in school history at the event. Libby Wedewer (11.87) and Madelyn Sanda (11.92) finished in eighth and ninth place respectively. Chigudu led the UNI men’s 100 meters to third place with a time of 10.48.

She competed in the javelin throw for the second time in her young career. Katy Stephens set a new personal best in the event with a throw of 39.81 meters, finishing in third place. Allison Flange was fourth in the women’s discus throw (40.43 meters), while Sebastian Swistak sixth in the men’s discus throw (47.73)

In the hammer throw, Wilson led the Panther women as the only one of two competitors in the field to throw over 60 yards with a throw of 61.80 yards to take second place. Mary Scheders finished fourth (56.97 meters), while Jacob Baier threw a career-best 56.63 yards and finished in fifth place in the men’s hammer.

Drew Bartels jumped 6.53 meters in the men’s long jump to finish eighth, while a pair of Panthers cracked the top eight in the pole vault in Brendan Safeley And Alivia Silvestri . Safely home with a jump of 4.45 meters and Silvestri in eighth place (3.51 meters).

In the women’s high jump, Stephens and Rylee Todd both shared fifth place after passing the 1.60 meter mark. Two Panthers tied their jump in the women’s high jump, Stephens and Rylee Todd and both ended up in fifth place for UNI jumping 1.60 meters (5-03).

Mitchell, Andrew Feguson , Micah Ellis and Butcher finished the competition with a second place in the men’s 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:16.01, while the women’s team of Emily Fox , Auriona Kimbrough Kerkhoff and Wedewer finished seventh in the women’s 4×400 meter relay (3:16.01).

NEXT ONE

The Panthers return to action this Friday, April 14, at the Jim Duncan Invite at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

OTHER NOTABLE UNI ACHIEVEMENTS

javelin throw ladies:

Pole vault for women

Men’s discus throw

Women’s 100 meters hurdles

Men’s 110 meters hurdles

Women’s 100 meters sprint

Men’s 100 meters sprint

Women’s 1500 meters

Women’s 400m sprint

Women’s 400 meters hurdles

Men’s 800 meters

Women’s 200m sprint

Women’s 4x400m relay

Men’s 4×400 meter relay