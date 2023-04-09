Sports
Panther athletics earn four titles at Fighting Illini Challenge
CHAMPAIGN, sick. UNI athletics made their way to the top of the podium in 4 events on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers competed in the Fighting Illini Challenge at Demirjian Park in Illinois.
Redshirt senior sprinter for the second week in a row Isaiah Trousil took first place and took top honors in the men’s 200-meter dash with a winning time of 20.92 seconds. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Male Track Athlete of the Week won the 100 meters at the Texas Relays last weekend.
UNI also placed 3 other Panthers in the top-10 in the 200 meters, with Deonte dean finishing third with a career best time (21.22), Tinashe Chigudu in fifth place (21.61) and Zak Butcher ninth with a career best performance (21.85). Libby Wedewer would also finish in seventh place in the women’s 200-meter dash (24.87).
A pair of Panthers scored the first win of their collegiate career as sophomores Chase bones won the men’s 800 meters with a best time of 1:50.92. Distance runner Emma Hoens also earned her first career win in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, recording the second-fastest time in the program’s history with a 10:34.86. Hoins’ teammate, Mia Ramptonfollowed in fourth place (11:18.60). Brady Griebel placed sixth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:55.09, while Kate Crawford was seventh in the women’s 5,000 meters (17:29.57).
Pitcher Katie Fare continued her dominance in the circle by conquering the women’s shot put with a best throw of 16.58 meters. Makena Wilson took second place for UNI (15.55 meters), while Sarah Byrd fifth home (14.30 meters). Carson Lienau finished eighth in the men’s shot put (15.42m).
In the early 4×100 meter relay, the women’s team Panther won from Caroline Benfeldt SoerensenBarett, Sanda and Olivia Hubler crossed the finish line third with a time of 46.81.
In the hurdles, Jack Summers led the way for UNI, clocking a time of 14.20 seconds to finish in third place in the men’s 110 meters hurdles. Drew Bartels finished eighth for the Panthers (14.88).
Darcy Wiseman placed fourth in the women’s 400 meters hurdles with a score of 1:03.68, with Anna Winterrowd posting a career best (1:03.86) to finish sixth. Bill Mukhtar led the Men’s Panther in the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.37 to take seventh place.
Onale Mitchell achieved a career-best score in the men’s 400-meter dash, clocking in at 48.25 seconds. River Patterson would take seventh place (49.31). On the women’s side, Erin Kerkoff took seventh place in the women’s 400 meters with a clock of 56.86.
Three Panthers cracked the top-10 in the women’s 100m sprint, led by a seventh-place finish by Ryan Santi in a new career-best time of 11.83, the sixth-fastest mark in school history at the event. Libby Wedewer (11.87) and Madelyn Sanda (11.92) finished in eighth and ninth place respectively. Chigudu led the UNI men’s 100 meters to third place with a time of 10.48.
She competed in the javelin throw for the second time in her young career. Katy Stephens set a new personal best in the event with a throw of 39.81 meters, finishing in third place. Allison Flange was fourth in the women’s discus throw (40.43 meters), while Sebastian Swistak sixth in the men’s discus throw (47.73)
In the hammer throw, Wilson led the Panther women as the only one of two competitors in the field to throw over 60 yards with a throw of 61.80 yards to take second place. Mary Scheders finished fourth (56.97 meters), while Jacob Baier threw a career-best 56.63 yards and finished in fifth place in the men’s hammer.
Drew Bartels jumped 6.53 meters in the men’s long jump to finish eighth, while a pair of Panthers cracked the top eight in the pole vault in Brendan Safeley And Alivia Silvestri. Safely home with a jump of 4.45 meters and Silvestri in eighth place (3.51 meters).
In the women’s high jump, Stephens and Rylee Todd both shared fifth place after passing the 1.60 meter mark. Two Panthers tied their jump in the women’s high jump, Stephens and Rylee Todd and both ended up in fifth place for UNI jumping 1.60 meters (5-03).
Mitchell, Andrew Feguson, Micah Ellis and Butcher finished the competition with a second place in the men’s 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:16.01, while the women’s team of Emily Fox, Auriona KimbroughKerkhoff and Wedewer finished seventh in the women’s 4×400 meter relay (3:16.01).
NEXT ONE
The Panthers return to action this Friday, April 14, at the Jim Duncan Invite at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
OTHER NOTABLE UNI ACHIEVEMENTS
javelin throw ladies:
Pole vault for women
Men’s discus throw
Women’s 100 meters hurdles
Men’s 110 meters hurdles
Women’s 100 meters sprint
Men’s 100 meters sprint
Women’s 1500 meters
Women’s 400m sprint
Women’s 400 meters hurdles
Men’s 800 meters
Women’s 200m sprint
Women’s 4x400m relay
Men’s 4×400 meter relay
|
Sources
2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/4/8/track-and-field-panther-track-field-earns-four-titles-at-fighting-illini-challenge.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Instant video could be the next big step in artificial intelligence
- Harris delivers fiery speech after impeachment of Tennessee lawmaker
- Former prosecutor in the new case against Donald Trump
- Federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill
- Hear Admin Biden’s Plan After Judge’s Abortion Drug Ruling
- See the judge’s telling speech in the abortion ruling
- Panther athletics earn four titles at Fighting Illini Challenge
- Two Top-10 times in Illinois
- British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank named – BBC News
- Griffith wins heptathlon, Cardinals finish Joe Walker Invitational
- Hear the surprising advice Trump supporters have given Trump
- Athletics nets 3 firsts in Oakland