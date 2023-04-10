Men’s volleyball achieves five-set win at NJIT





Next game: George Mason University 14-04-2023 | 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ Apr 14 (Fri) / 7:00 PM ET George Mason University NEWARK, NJ Harvard Men's Volleyball earned a hard-fought five-set decision at NJIT Saturday afternoon at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The Crimson, who had a lead of two sets to one and was pushed to a fifth frame, eventually came out with the 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 15-13 decision. How it happened first run, Harvard (9-13; 2-6 EIVA) gave in three straight runs to NJIT (8-16; 2-7 EIVA). The teams tied on five before the Crimson went on a 4-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Harvard didn't allow the Highlanders to get closer than three points (10-7) the rest of the way, as it took the 25-20 first set win.

In the second set, neither team could create enough separation to feel comfortable. Both were within two points of each other until the later stages of the frame. The score was tied at 20, only for NJIT to come out ahead, 22-20. Harvard came to within one at 22-21 and 23-22, but the Highlanders scored the final two points of the frame to escape with the 25-22 decision.

Harvard was not trailing in the third set and tied only once, at 1–1. Later in the set, a long rally in which the Crimson won gave the visitors a 15-8 lead. From there, Harvard took care of things, allowing the Highlanders to never get closer than four the rest of the way to a 25-19 victory.

The fourth frame was similar to the third, but in favor of NJIT. The Highlanders were not trailing and tied with Harvard at 4-4, as they ratcheted up seven straight runs to take a comfortable lead. It was an advantage that the hosts held onto en route to a 25-11 win.

In the fifth set, NJIT appeared to be on its way to victory early on, scoring four consecutive points to take a 7-3 lead. The Highlanders led 8-4 as the teams switched sides, but Harvard showed its resilience by scoring four straight runs of its own to take the lead, 13-12, on a Want upholstery ace. NJIT pulled even on 13, but kills on James Bardin And Zak Berty put away the match, giving the Crimson a road series sweep. Harvard Highlights Quay McGovern recorded 11 kills to lead all Crimson players. He also added nine digs to the season.

recorded 11 kills to lead all Crimson players. He also added nine digs to the season. Zak Berty finished with 10 kills, three assists and four digs. His back-to-back double-digit kill outings were his first since going 16 vs. 16 on March 3 and 4, respectively. St. Francis Brooklyn and 15 vs. LIU posted.

finished with 10 kills, three assists and four digs. His back-to-back double-digit kill outings were his first since going 16 vs. 16 on March 3 and 4, respectively. St. Francis Brooklyn and 15 vs. LIU posted. Ryan Hong had seven kills, representing his second-highest total of the season. He also had a career-high eight digs.

had seven kills, representing his second-highest total of the season. He also had a career-high eight digs. James Bardin finished one dig shy of matching his season high of nine while adding 32 assists. Next one The Crimson returns to action on Friday when it welcomes George Mason to the Malkin Athletic Center. The first service is scheduled for 7pm ET and the EIVA clash will air live on ESPN+.

