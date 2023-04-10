A&T wins second CAA series in a row with victory over Monmouth





Next game: Campbell University 4/11/2023 | 14.00 hours April 11 (Tue) / 2 p.m Campbell University History WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ North Carolina A&T pitchers Joey Barkhimer (W, 4-6) and Kayla Douglas combined to slow down the Monmouth Hawks bats, and the Aggies offense came with a timely at bat in a 7-2 victory over the Hawks Saturday afternoon at MU Softball Park. The Aggies won their second Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) series of the season, improving to 11–25 overall and 5–7 in league games. In addition, the Aggies are 5-3 in April. Losing the three-game series saw Monmouth drop to 6-25 overall and 5-10 in league games. A&T broke open a 1–1 draw in the visitor’s third as midfielder Jay Deese hit a two-run home run behind the second baseman Alyxx Estrada walked out with one. Deese led the Aggies by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Third baseman Desiana Patmon followed with a single before stealing second base and moving to third base on a Megan Ellis groundout. But the threat ended with one Jocelyn Bennett groundout. The Hawks reacted in its third when second baseman Eve Serrato doubled off Barkhimer. Two batters later, designated player Devin Coia drove Serrato in with an RBI double to cut A&T’s lead to one, 3–2. But the Aggies had an answer for that. Short stop Makayla Layton led off the fourth by reaching second on a Serrato-error. Left fielder Sierra Baldwin then hit an one-out single to left to put Aggies in first and second. Right fielder Langley workout drove in Layton on an RBI single and moved into second on a fielding error on the right as Barkhimer entered the Hawks in fourth with a 4–2 lead. Langley had a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored. In the fourth, Barkhimer gave up a walk to first baseman Julia Thuer, who moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Riendeau. The Aggies replaced Barkhimer in the circle with Douglas, and Douglas retired the last two batters of the inning, preserving the Aggies’ two-run lead. Douglas retired eight of the first nine Hawks she faced and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Her teammates gave her incredible support in the seventh inning. The rally started with Langley’s infield single, prompting the Hawks to replace starter Billie Kerwood (L, 3-11) with Kylie Gletow. Gletow struckout Estrada, but Langley stole second base. Deese then reached on a bunt-single. In an attempt to throw out Langley on his way to third base, Thuer made a poor throw from first base position, allowing Langley to score for a 5–2 A&T advantage. A&T’s rally continued as Gletow walked Patmon on eight pitches to put Aggies in first and second. Ellis followed with one of the game’s biggest swings. She hit a two-run double to right center to give the Aggies a comfortable 7–2 lead going into the seventh. Ellis drove in three runs for the Aggies on Saturday. After giving up a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Kiley O’Rourke to open the Monmouth in seventh, Douglas fielder Francesca Torraco had an opportunity to ground out for the first out of the frame. Torraco’s groundout enabled O’Rourke to move into second place. A passed ball advanced O’Rourke to third, before Serrato grounded out to third, putting the Aggies one out clear of the win. After Abby Warren walked, the game ended on a flyout by Mackenzie Bloss to center. Serrato went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Hawks.

