Mens Heavyweight Rowing Cup raises Stein Cup for third year in a row





CAMBRIDGE, Mass – The No. 8 Harvard heavyweight rowing team defeated No. 5 Brown in the 56th annual Stein Cup race on the Charles River. The Red and White took three first places out of five events. HARVARD HIGHLIGHTS Harvard opened its Saturday by taking on Brown in the Varsity 8 race. At the start, Brown came out hot with enough power to put their arc ball one seat ahead of Harvard’s. The Varsity 8 is out! Look at that nice shot from the start Harvard is at the top and Brown is at the bottom closest to the bottom of the screen Watch live?? https://t.co/fIFptuS8qp #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/daCqNexugG — Harvard Heavyweight Rowing (@HarvardHeavies) April 8, 2023 Brown maintained his position for the first 500 yards to the 750 yards where both boats were tied until the Crimson made its move to advance their bow ball. The Crimson executed its power shift move beautifully and began to gain seats as both boats passed halfway across the Massachusetts Ave. bridge. Look at that 1000 yard move with Harvard leading the way by three sweat lengths! Watch live?? https://t.co/fIFptuS8qp #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/aZrzb7VkfF — Harvard Heavyweight Rowing (@HarvardHeavies) April 8, 2023 Relying on his fitness and training plan, the Crimson made a bold power move to take him to the 1500m mark and give him a three-quarter length lead. As both teams entered their final sprint, the Brown Bears pushed for contact but was no match for the Crimson. Harvard crossed the finish line first with a winning time of 5:59.3, ahead of Brown (6:01.2). That’s how you do it! Harvard rowed a great race with amazing performances of power and speed. No. 8 Harvard beats No. 5 Brown with a time of 5:59.3 and Brown comes in second with a time of 6:01.2. Go crimson! Watch live?? https://t.co/fIFptuS8qp #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/PZAqKkLG51 — Harvard Heavyweight Rowing (@HarvardHeavies) April 8, 2023 The Second Varsity 8 followed but was delayed due to wind affecting the boat’s alignment at the start. Once both boats were aligned, the Crimson and Bears took off, each off to a good start. Brown got a lead early on and had an almost boat’s length lead in the 500m, which he maintained until the 1,000m mark, despite the Crimson’s continued contact. With 500 yards to go, the Bears broke away and established a solid lead to take them across the line first with a time of 6:06.3. Harvard posted a time of 6:08.9. The Crimson’s Third Varsity 8 had a pulse-pounding race to the finish. Boston University was a guest in this race and the fourth varsity event, but did not count towards the Cup. Brown and Harvard were neck and neck, bobbing back and forth between first and second for the first 1,000 meters. After taking a strong finishing move of 750, Harvard took the lead. With a final push to empty the tank in the final sprint to finish with a half boat length lead, Harvard emerged victorious with a winning time of 6:02.6. Brown finished in 6:04.0. What a race for the Harvard 3v8+! After a strong 750 move, Harvard took the lead. Emptying the tank in the final sprint with one last push to finish with a lead of half a boat length. Harvard – 6:02.6 Brown – 6:04.0 Results ?? https://t.co/LhtAhrarhR pic.twitter.com/rMCVssScFE — Harvard Heavyweight Rowing (@HarvardHeavies) April 8, 2023 The Fourth Varsity 8 took third and final first place with a time of 6:07.5, with Brown and Boston University in second and third, respectively. WHAT’S NEXT The Crimson travel to Princeton, NJ to compete in the Compton Cup on Saturday, April 15.

