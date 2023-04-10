Sports
University of Massachusetts Athletics
AMHERST, Mass. Athletics director Ryan Bamford announced Monday afternoon Mike Leflar as the next head coach of the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball program.
“I am thrilled to promote co-head coach Mike Leflar to our Massachusetts women’s basketball head coach,” said Bamford. “Mike has been an integral part of our success since his arrival in 2018. His efforts have contributed to the winningest era in program history and we strongly feel he is the ideal leader to drive both the personal development of our student-athletes support as well as continue the program’s ascent competitively. Mike is an accomplished tactician, a passionate and genuine recruiter, and someone we’ve seen build impactful relationships within our department and in the UMass athletic community.”
Leflar will be officially introduced as the next head coach of the Massachusetts women’s basketball program at a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Massachusetts room on the third floor of the Mullins Center (livestream details to be announced).
Leflar takes on his new role with 20 years of collegiate coaching experience with the past five seasons at UMass, including the past season and a half as the program’s head coach.
“I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball program,” said Leflar. “A special thanks to Athletics Director, Ryan Bamford, and Athletics Deputy Director, Kirsten Britton, for their support through this process and trusting me to move forward. This is a professional dream come true. Over the past five years being at UMass has been extraordinary for my family and I. We had historic success on the field. More importantly, we have built great relationships with our student-athletes and the surrounding community and we are excited to call UMass home for many years to come I want our student-athletes to love their entire UMass experience and I’m excited about that responsibility starting today.”
Leflar joined the Massachusetts women’s basketball family as an assistant coach beginning in the 2018/19 season and was then promoted to the associate head coach role in December 2021.
Leflar has been integral to building the most successful era in Massachusetts women’s basketball, helping the program to its first regular Atlantic 10 championship last season after the program earned its first Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship in 2021-22 . NCAA Tournament berth in 2022 to go along with WNIT appearances in 2021 and 2023.
The 2022-23 season became one of the most successful campaigns in the program’s history as the Minutewomen posted an overall record of 27-7 and a score of 14-2 in A-10 play as they qualified for the WNIT and advanced to the second round for just the third time in program history. In the first round of the WNIT, Massachusetts defeated Albany for the No. 27 win of the season, marking the highest single-season win total in the program’s history.
Massachusetts also posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and during the middle of the 2022-23 season posted a program-best 12-game winning streak. The 14 Atlantic 10 wins in 2022-23 was also the most league wins in a season. The offense posted the highest scoring average (76.2 ppg) since the 1979–80 season and it was Massachusetts’ third consecutive season leading the A-10 in scoring.
Experienced working with guards, forwards and centers, Leflar has recently worked closely with Minutewomen’s forwards, including 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, Sam Breen. Under Leflar’s leadership, Breen developed into one of the most decorated players in the program’s history, earning back-to-back Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors in 2022 and 2023.
In 2022-23, Breen averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and adding 46 3-pointers. She shattered a 43-year-old career point record to finish with 1,974 points, while also scoring the most points in a single season in 2022–23 (589). Breen ranks second in program history in rebounding (1,154), and in 2022-23 she was selected to the A-10 All-Conference First Team, named ECAC Player of the Year, made the All-ECAC First Team, and was named to the FIU Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament Team.
During the 2021-2022 season, Leflar and the Minutewomen had a historic run as the program won its first Atlantic 10 Tournament championship and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for its first appearance since 1998. The No. 3 seeded Minutewomen defeated No. 1 seed Dayton in the title game to hoist the A-10 trophy.
During that 2021-22 season, UMass made history by receiving votes in a national poll for the first time since the 1994-1995 season and earning five votes during the year. Individually, Breen and Lot Philoxy become the 21st and 22nd minute woman to cross the 1000th career point plateau. Both Philoxy and Breen also played in their 100th career games of the year.
Massachusetts has played in the Atlantic 10 Championship game in each of the past three seasons, and in the five seasons since Leflar joined the staff, the Minutewomen posted a combined record of 105-49 (.682).
For UMass
Prior to joining the Massachusetts staff, Leflar spent the previous three seasons with Northeastern. Ahead of the 2017–18 campaign, he was promoted from assistant coach to assistant head coach. In his final season with the Huskies, they won 16 games, including a program-record 11 wins in the CAA, finishing the season with a trip to the WBI Tournament. That was the program’s first postseason appearance since 1999.
Leflar came to Northeastern after a stint as Binghamton’s assistant head coach in 2014-2015. In his only season in New York, he spearheaded recruiting initiatives and was instrumental in beginning the rebuilding process for the Bearcats.
He spent a total of 10 seasons at Boston University, both as an assistant coach (2004-2012) and associate head coach (2012-2014). Under Leflar’s leadership, the Terriers were crowned the America East regular season champions in 2009 and 2012 and reached the WNIT four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). In addition to his role in developing offensive and defensive plans, he directed instructions for the team’s guards and post players.
Before his first coaching stint in Boston, he served as an assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, where he worked with post players and helped the Quakers bring home the 2004 Ivy League title.
Born in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Leflar graduated from Boston College in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in communications while also completing minors in American Studies and Black Studies.
Leflar through the years
2022-23 University of Massachusetts Associate Head Coach
2021-22 University of Massachusetts Associate Head Coach/Assistant Coach
2020-21 University of Massachusetts Assistant Coach
2019-20 University of Massachusetts Assistant Coach
2018-19 University of Massachusetts Assistant Coach
2017-18 Northeastern University Associate Head Coach
2016-17 Northeastern University Assistant Coach
2015-16 Northeastern University Assistant Coach
2014-15 Binghamton University Associate Head Coach
2013-14 Boston University head coach
2012-13 Boston University head coach
2011-12 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2010-11 Boston University Assistant Coach
2009-10 Boston University Assistant Coach
2008-2009 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2007-2008 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2006-2007 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2005-2006 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2004-2005 Assistant Coach of Boston University
2003-2004 University of Pennsylvania Assistant Coach
