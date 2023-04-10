MLAX goes to No. 7/6 Cornell for Tuesday matinee

Game Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE The Marquette University men’s lacrosse team heads to Ithaca, New York for a Tuesday afternoon meeting with No. 7/6 Cornell at Schoellkopf Field.

Faceoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central Time and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Live stats are also available on GoMarquette.com, courtesy of Cornell Athletics.

After Tuesday’s game against Cornell, the Golden Eagles will return to Milwaukee to face No. 9/10 Georgetown to receive. MU closes out the month of April with games at No. 13 Villanova and on Friday, April 28 against No. 11/12 Denver on Senior Night in Milwaukee.

MARQUETTE (6-4, 1-1 BIG EAST): The Golden Eagles bounced back from an April 1 loss to Providence to start the BIG EAST Conference action with a 20-10 victory over St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. Marquette’s 20 goals are the second-highest total in program history, surpassed only by the 23 scored the previous season at SJU. Attacker Bobby O’Grady led MU with a game-high four goals while freshman Charlie Reynolds scored his first career goal and hat-trick against the Red Storm. In addition, MU senior Devon Kowan became the fourth player in Marquette history to reach 100 career points with two goals on Saturday.

Marquette has had wins this season over a pair of teams that are currently No. 5 (Penn State) and No. 16/15 (Michigan), as well as wins over the St. John’s, St. Bonaventure, Lindenwood, and Detroit Mercy.

Higher attacker Jack Stegman (13 goals, 20 assists) shares the team points lead with O’Grady at 33, while O’Grady has scored 28 times this season and is fifth in program history with a career-high 73 goals.

CORNELL (7-2, 3-1 KLIV): The Big Red dropped a 10-8 decision to Harvard on Saturday afternoon after three consecutive wins to clinch the Ivy League game against then No. 8 Yale, then-No. 16/15 Penn and Dartmouth. Cornell fell 10-6 to then-No. 8 Penn State on March 11, the week before MU defeated the Nittany Lions in Long Island. The Big Red started the season with victories over Albany, Lehigh, Hobart and then-No. 9/8 state of Ohio.

Junior forward CJ Kirst leads NCAA Division I with 43 goals in nine games for an average of 4.78 goals per game. His 5.78 points per game is also first nationally, while goaltender Chayse Ireland is fourth in the nation with a .576 save percentage.

The Big Red has beaten its opponents 131-89 this year, winning by a .522 clip on the throw-in, followed by freshman Jack Cascadden with a score of .598 (58-of-97).

Cornell head coach Connor Buczek was a teammate of MU assistant coach Jacob Richard at Atlas Lacrosse Club during the Premier Lacrosse League’s inaugural season in 2019.

HISTORY WITH THE BIG RED: Tuesday’s game will be MU’s first game against a member of the Ivy League.

ATTACKING DEPTH ON DISPLAY AGAINST ST. JOHN

The Golden Eagles scored a season-high 20 goals in the April 8 victory over St. John’s and several players scored their first goals of the season. sophomore Nolan Garcia and junior Justin Munzer each scored in the fourth quarter while freshmen Charlie Reynolds posted his first career goal with six seconds remaining in the third. Reynolds added two more scores in the fourth period for his first career hat-trick. Besides those three individuals, redshirt freshman Conor McCabe scored his second goal of the year with five minutes remaining in regulation and graduate student Holden Patterson added a pair of goals in the last 50 seconds.

EXPERIENCED ATTACKS ARE KEY FOR MU

Seniors Devon Kowan And Jack Stegman have proven their importance to Marquette this season and have all reached major career milestones in recent weeks.

Stegman averaged two assists per game as Marquette’s X-attackman, but has played out of the box since the win over Penn State. He ranks third in Marquette history with a career-high 45 assists, behind only Conor Gately (63) and Ryan McNamara (50). Stegman has 20 assists this season, tying Gately’s 2013 freshman campaign for the highest single-season total in the program’s history.

Cowan is second on MU with 15 goals despite only playing seven games so far due to injury. He was brought into action slowly against Michigan and scored a late goal in the win. He scored hat-tricks in the three games that followed, becoming the fourth player in Marquette history to reach 100 career points with two goals against St. John’s on April 8.

WOODWARD IS ELITE

Close defender Mason Woodward was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List on February 10 as the program’s second two-time USILA All-American (Ryan McNamara earned honors in both 2016 and 2017). He follows McNamara (2017) and Conor Gately (2015, 2016) as MU players to gain recognition.

Woodward led the Golden Eagles in causing turnovers in each of his first three seasons and is the program’s all-time leader in ground balls per game (4.59 per game going into 2023). He has been the BIG EAST leader in ground balls among non-faceoff specialists in each of the past two seasons and is the third player in MU history to have more than 100 career ground balls and 50 caused turnovers (Liam Byrnes and BJ Grill are the others).

Woodward posted a career-high 12 ground balls in Utah on February 11 and is the NCAA leader in ground balls per game (5.40) among non-faceoff specialists after 10 games. Overall, he ranks 32nd nationally in ground balls per game and has totaled six points (four goals, two assists), 54 ground balls, and 14 forced passes.

In the BIG EAST opener on PC, Woodward passed Zachary Melillo (190 GB; 2016-18) and assistant coach Jacob Richard (193 GB; 2013-16) for second in MU history in career ground balls (he now has 196). Marquette all-time ground ball leader Liam Byrnes (218) still has 22 ground balls ahead of Woodward.

O’GRADY STOPS MU RECORD BOOK

Bobby O’Grady ran a record season as a true freshman in 2022, setting new program records for goals (45) and man-up scores (13). He also recorded just the fourth season of 50 points with Marquette and tied a BIG EAST record eight goals at St. John’s on April 9, 2022.

His 3.00 goals per game in 2022 was a single-season MU record and currently through just 25 games of his NCAA career, he is fifth in program history in career goals (73) and the all-time leader in man-up scores ( 17).

O’Grady was named the BIG EAST Attack Player of the Week for his play in MU’s opener against Lindenwood after posting his third career game with at least six goals and seven points. He has also earned weekly honors four times for his games against Utah, Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure and St. John’s.

Stay up to date with Marquette’s men’s lacrosse program via social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMLax) and Instagram (@MarquetteMLax) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMLax).