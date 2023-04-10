Kelly Komara returns home as Associate Head Coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. A Boilermaker legend joins the head coach Katie Gearlds on the sidelines at the Mackey Arena starting next season as Purdue Women’s Basketball welcomed home Kelly Komara as associate head coach.

One of the best guards to play for Purdue, Komara helped lead the Boilermakers to the 1999 NCAA National Championship and runners-up in 2001. A three-time All-Big Ten selection, the 2001 NCAA Mideast Regional Most Outstanding Player and 2002 Big Komara, the tenth defensive player of the year, has a proven record of player development and is an effective recruiter.

Komara has been a staffer at Marquette for the past two seasons.

“I never thought I’d meet someone who loved Purdue as much as I did, but Kelly Komara it is,” Gearlds said. “I’m so excited to have Kelly back home to get Purdue back to where it belongs. Kelly was part of that generation that set the standard. She knows what it takes to get there. I can’t wait to to see how much our players will benefit from her coaching and sheer passion for Purdue. It’s always rewarding to welcome another Boilermaker home.”

One of seven Boilermakers in history to score more than 1,000 points, dish 400 assists and record 200 steals, Komara is back on the sidelines at Mackey Arena for the second time after two seasons in 2014-16.

“I am incredibly grateful and extremely excited to go home,” said Komara. “Katie is a proven winner and fearless competitor. Her love for our alma mater runs deep. I want to help her bring Purdue Women’s Basketball back to the top of the Big Ten. Purdue basketball prides itself on its toughness, integrity and excellence. I blood black and gold and can’t wait to be back in Mackey!”

Komara led a dynamic backcourt in Milwaukee the past two seasons, helping the Golden Eagles to back-to-back performances in the postseason, including the NCAA Tournament as No. 9 in 2023.

Her final campaign with Marquette was highlighted by unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team honoree Jordan King, who finished in the league’s top 10 in scoring and assists. Komara was instrumental in helping Mackenzie Hare and Emily La Chapell earn BIG EAST All-Freshmen laurels in 2022-23. Marquette ranked as one of the most efficient offenses in the BIG EAST, averaging 16.5 assists per game with a 1.22 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Komara helped the Golden Eagles to a 23-11 record in 2021-22 and reached the third round of the WNIT. Marquette was among the nation’s elite in ball movement and hitting efficiency. They averaged 18.0 assists per game, ranking eighth in the NCAA while maintaining an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.21. In addition, MU led the league in both field goal percentage (.435) and 3-point field goal percentage (.345).

Komara joined Marquette’s coaching staff after five years with Vanderbilt under fellow Purdue legend and National Championship teammate Stephanie White. Komara served as assistant head coach from 2018-2021, after starting as an assistant coach from 2016-2018.

Komara has proven to be an exceptional recruiter and talent developer. From 2017-2019, she helped sign three consecutive recruiting classes that placed in the top-20 nationally. In her five years with Vandy, she recruited and coached seven SEC All-Conference selections, most notably helping Chelsie Hall to a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2017-18. In 2019-20, Jordyn Cambridge led the league in steals and earned SEC All-Defensive team honors.

In 2019-20, Komara oversaw the first Commodore duo to each post more than 100 assists in nearly a decade. Hall led the team with 117 assists, while Cambridge became the first Vanderbilt player with 100+ assists (105) and 80+ steals (85) in a season in more than two decades. Komara also served as the team’s defensive coordinator, director of non-conference planning, head of scouting, and liaison to the strength and conditioning coach.

Komara’s first time on the sidelines at West Lafayette was during two seasons from 2014-2016. She helped her alma mater to a 20-12 record in 2015-16 and an NCAA tournament berth. She coached four All-B1G honors and made ninth draft draft in 2015.

In her two years with Albany prior to her time with Purdue, Komara helped lead the team to two NCAA tournament berths while posting a combined record of 55-9 (32-1 America East). She recruited and developed 14 all-league selections, including two Player of the Year and a Defensive Player of the Year.

Komara has also worked in various roles at Valparaiso, Auburn and Northwestern.

In 2002, she was drafted in the third round of the WNBA by the Indiana Fever and played professionally for the Grand Rapids Blizzards in the National Women’s Basketball League. Komara also played professionally for Panathinaikos Basketball club in Athens, Greece.

Komara played for Purdue on arguably the best four-year stretch in the program’s history. The Boilermakers reached the 1999 and 2001 NCAA National Championship Games, four NCAA Tournaments, three Big Ten Regular Season titles, and two Big Ten Tournament Championships.

Purdue went 34–1 in 1998–99, including wins over No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3/4 Louisiana Tech to win the NCAA National Championship and become the only Big Ten program to win a women’s basketball national title.

Komara played 134 games for the Old Gold and Black, making 99 starts. She averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. In her senior season as team captain in 2001–02, she reached new highs with 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Her 120 steals her senior season is still the single-season record at Purdue.

Komara ranks 22nd in program history with 1,266 career points, 17th in free throws made with 283, 12th with 402 assists, fifth in steals with 297, 10th in games played and 17th in games started.

During her four-year playing career, Komara and the 2002 graduating class went 112-22 (83.6%), which is the best winning percentage by a class in program history, while placing third in total wins. Komara’s class also holds the Purdue record for the best Big Ten winning percentage of 84.4% with a score of 54-10. The Boilermakers appeared in every AP Top-25 poll, reaching the top 10 for 51 of the 74 weeks. Komara finished with 23 ranked wins.

She also received the prestigious Mackey Award and Varsity Walk Award as a senior of the Purdue administration.

Born in Schererville, Indiana, and a Lake Central High standout, Komara was named Indiana’s Miss Basketball after averaging 21.5 points per game as a senior. She was the fourth Indiana Miss Basketball to play for Purdue.

Komara received her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Purdue University in 2002. In 2006, she received her master’s degree in higher education and sports management from Auburn.

Komara and her wife, Jenn, have two children, Kennedy and Hudson.