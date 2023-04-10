Track & Fields Valerie Clark Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week





LOGAN, Utah Utah State athletics sophomore Valerie Clark has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending Sunday, April 9. The award is voted on by a national media panel. Utah State athletics sophomorehas been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending Sunday, April 9. The award is voted on by a national media panel. The Mona, Utah native won the javelin throw at the Utah Spring Classic with a score of 48.56 yards (159-4). Clark now ranks second all-time in the javelin throw at USU. This season, Clark is now ranked fifth in the Mountain West and 38th nationally in the javelin throw. It is Clark’s first time being named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. Utah State Athletics collected five individual titles in addition to 20 top-three finishes at the Utah Spring Classic last weekend. Next to Clark, junior Djamillah Paepke-Chile placed second in the javelin throw with a score of 48.11 yards (157-10, third all-time in the javelin throw at USU. Junior Mattie Geddes also ventured into USU’s all-time list in the women’s 800 meters, placing second in the event with a time of 2:10.32 and moving into eighth all-time at USU. Senior Hannah Davidson won the women’s 1,500 meters with a time of 4:32.89. Senior Tori Bailey won the women’s discus throw with a score of 50.73 meters (166-5) and finished third in the hammer with a score of 54.58 meters (179-1). Brennan Benson as a freshman, won the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.64 Spencer price placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 13.92 meters (45-8.00). Utah State Athletics return to action this week in a quartet of California meets. The Aggies will compete in the Mt. SAC Relays on Wednesday through Saturday, April 12-15, as well as the Azusa Pacific Invite on Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15. USU will also be represented at both the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate and the Beach Invitational, both in Long Beach, Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15. Fans can follow Utah State’s athletic programs at twitter.com/USUTF_XC, on Facebook at USUTack, and on Instagram at instagram.com/USUTF_XC. Aggies fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics. Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

GOLF Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo (Bogotá, Colombia) topped Utah State last week at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, held at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. Jaramillo finished tied for 38th with 5-over 221 (73-71-77) while Utah State finished in 19th place. The Aggies shot an 18-over 306 over the last 18 holes on the par-72, 7,334 yard Cattail Course. SOFTBALL Graduate first baseman Gabriella Jimenez (Sacramento, Calif.) led the Aggies both offensively and defensively last week as Utah State posted a 1-2 Mountain West home record against San Diego State (0-13, 5-4, 3-6). In total, Jimenez hit .375 (3-of-8), including one home run, while responsible for the team’s best four RBIs and six total bases. She had a .750 slugging percentage and walked one. Jimenez also had the team’s best 18 putouts, six in each game and was perfect in the field. In game 2, Jimenez went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a home run and three RBIs. In game 3, Jimenez went 1-for-2 at the plate, walked one and recorded an RBI. MEN’S TENNIS Senior David Cierny (Zvolen, Slovakia) posted a combined 3-0 record last week as he helped Utah State to a 2-0 Mountain West record last week with home wins against Air Force (4-1) and San Diego State (4-1 ). Against the Falcons, Cierny recorded a straight-set victory over No. 1 in singles (6-3, 6-4), while his doubles match with fellow senior Bodin Zarkovic remained unfinished. And against the Aztecs, Cierny recorded a straight-set victory over No. 1 in singles (6-3, 6-2), as he and Zarkovic teamed up for a 7-6 (4) victory in the first doubles position. LADIES TENNIS Junior Lisa Küng (Stein am Rhein, Switzerland) posted a combined 4-0 record last week as Utah State dropped a pair of Mountain West games against New Mexico (4-1) and Air Force (4-2) at the United States Air Force Military Academy in Colorado. Against the Lobos, Küng recorded a straight-set victory over No. 2 in singles (6–4, 7–5) and teamed up with graduate teammate Monique Burton for a 6–1 victory in the first doubles position. And against the Falcons, Küng recorded a straight-set victory over No. 2 singles (6-0, 7-5) and teamed up with a 6-2 win for the first doubles position. MEN’S TRACK & FIELD Senior Brennan Benson (Orem, Utah) won the 800 meters at the Utah Spring Classic with a time of 1:50.64. Benson’s time ranks first among Mountain West runners this season. America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners 2022-23 August 29 Kylee Stokes, Volleyball

September 5 Diera Walton, Football

September 12 Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

Sept. 19 Whitney Lopez, Football

September 26 Sara Taylor, Soccer

October 3 Camren Todd Men’s Cross Country

October 10 Ajani Carter, Football

October 17 David Cierny, Men’s Tennis

October 24 McKenzie Hunninghake, Soccer

October 31 Diera Walton, Football

Nov. 7 Connor Coles, Soccer

Nov. 14 Ike Larsen, football

Nov. 21 Calvin Tyler Jr., Soccer

November 28 Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

December 5, Maria Carvalho, Women’s Basketball

December 12 Sean Bairstow, men’s basketball

December 26 Sean Bairstow, men’s basketball

Jan. 2 Dan Akin, Men’s Basketball

January 9, Taylor Funk, men’s basketball

January 16 Peyton Teevens Women’s athletics

January 23 Devin pancake Men’s Athletics

January 30 Micah Rivera Women’s athletics

February 6, Steven Ashworth, men’s basketball

February 12 Hailey McLean, softball

February 19 Max Shulga, men’s basketball

February 26 Micah Rivera Women’s athletics

March 6 Steven Ashworth, men’s basketball

March 13 Bodin Zarkovic, men’s tennis

March 20 Tyler Thornton, softball

March 27, Roko Savin, men’s tennis

April 3rd Micah Rivera Women’s athletics

April 10 Valerie Clark Women’s athletics -USU-

