Razorback Report: Week 8 | Razorbacks from Arkansas





General record: 25-6

SEC record: 8-4, 1st in SEC West

Stripe: W2 In the polls April 3

Perfect game #5

D1Baseball #5

NCBWA #5

USA Today Coaches #5

Baseball America #5

College Baseball #7 Week 8 results (2-1)

Tuesday April 4 vs. Arkansas State cancelled

Friday April 67 at Ole Miss [DH-1] W, 11-2

Friday, April 7 at Ole Miss [DH-2] L, 7-4

Saturday, April 8 at Ole Miss W, 6-4 Schedule week 9

Tuesday April 11 vs. Little Rock 6:30 p.m [SEC Network+]

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Little Rock 4 p.m [SEC Network+]

Friday, April 6 Tennessee 7 p.m [SEC Network]

Saturday, April 7 Tennessee 6 p.m [SEC Network+]

Sunday, April 8 Tennessee 2 p.m [SEC Network+] Player of the week

INFPeyton Stovall Stats (3 GP/3 GS): .462/.500/.692 (6-for-13), 1 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 9 TB, 1 BB Peyton Stovall helped lead the Razorback offense to a road series win at Ole Miss. Stovall recorded at least one hit and one RBI in all three games, and collected a pair of multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games in the Hogs road series win. He tied his season-high with three hits, including a two-run homer, in the second game of the series before finishing the weekend with a two-hit, two RBI effort in the Finals to help the Hogs win the road series. . Pitcher of the week

LHP Hunter Holland Stats (1 APP/1 GS): 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, .158 B/AVG Hunter Hollan’s strong start in the series opener helped Arkansas secure a road series win at Ole Miss. The southpaw registered a good start in Oxford’s opening Hogs series victory, pitching six shutout innings and striking out four. He gave up only three hits, limiting the Rebel hitters to a .158 batting average. Freshman of the week

RHP Gage Wood Stats (1 APP/0 GS): 1 SV, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO Gage Wood closed out the last three innings of the Saturday series final at Ole Miss to secure the Razorbacks Road Series victory. The true freshman hit a season-high four over a season-long three innings to record the save. The save, which held Arkansas’ 6–4 series victory, was only the second of his collegiate career and also the first multi-inning save of his collegiate career. Razorback Notes Arkansas has now started 8-4 or better in SEC play for six consecutive seasons. It marks the best stretch of starting 8-4 or better in SEC play since LSU did it from 1991-98 under legendary head coach Skip Bertman.

The Razorbacks have now won four consecutive series against the Rebels for the first time since 2000-2003, as well as winning consecutive series at Swayze Field for the first time since the 2008 and 2010 seasons. Follow the Hogs on Twitter for full coverage of Arkansas baseball (@razorbackBSB), Instagram (@razorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

