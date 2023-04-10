Kirby Smart shares what crucial area will separate Georgia football quarterbacks





ATHENS For Carson Beck the number is 36. For Brock Vandagriff it is zero. That’s the number of completions the two quarterbacks taking first-team representatives for Georgia have in their collegiate careers. The next start for both quarterbacks will be their first. It’s something that no matter how Kirby Smart tries, it can’t be replicated.

Related: Kirby Smart wants to accelerate the growth of football newcomers in Georgia While the quarterbacks pushed back some of the errors in scrimmage two, it wasn’t as productive as the first scrimmage. Georgia will hold the next scrimmage on Saturday as it holds its annual G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. The scrimmage is open to the public and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Every eye will be on what Vandagriff and Beck look like.

As for what Smart is looking at, he’s very interested in how his third-place quarterbacks play. There is no greater pressure on a quarterback than a third down, Smart said. First and second down, play action and transfer, uh not much there. It’s there or it isn’t. Third, that’s where you make the divorce. We tried to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them. Beck has seen more of those costly third downs in his career so far. He was the clear backup last season, racking up significant repeats in wins over Vanderbilt and TCU. He hopes to use that knowledge gained, where he threw four touchdowns and no interceptions, to his advantage as he looks to replace Stetson Bennet. We’ve grown up and I need to get some experience in some of those games, Beck said. I think the most important thing I would say is we have the experience and keep growing on that with more reps the more exercises we get. As for Vandagriff, he knows he’s working with a deficit. He split reps with Beck this spring, but was relegated to the third team last season. He didn’t even work with the reconnaissance team, as Gunner Stockton had those responsibilities.

Vandagriff, a red-shirted sophomore, wants to take every chance he gets at Sanford Stadium to better himself for quarterback contention. He understands that first-team representatives are a scarce resource and will take every opportunity to show that he is the man for the job. You have to treat everything as if it were a game. Every time we go to Sanford and have the scrimmage at the stadium, that’s game reps, Vandagriff said. You may not get excited, but that’s probably the only difference. They fly around there, flew around here and all the calls are the same and all the signals are the same. So you have to mentally treat that as a game. The shot clock will be up there, the time will be up there, and you play your scrimmage and your practice just like a game. The Bulldogs will battle one last time at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. G-Day kicks off at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia quarterbacks More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

