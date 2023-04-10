Men’s golf goes to Wildcat Invitational at LuLu Country Club





Set the scene

What:Wildcat Invitational, hosted by Villanova

When:Monday-Tuesday April 10-11 (8:30 a.m. start times Monday; 8:00 a.m. Tuesday)

Where:Par-71, LuLu Country Club of 6,484 yards

The field:15 teams (Bucknell, Binghamton, Colgate, Holy Cross, Hofstra, Iona, Lafayette, La Salle, Lehigh, North Carolina Central, St. John’s, Rhode Island, Villanova, Wagner, William & Mary) Live Stats:GolfStat.com

Stream: College golf network About the Bison After posting three consecutive undersized rounds at the UC San Diego Invitational in Torrey Pines on March 27-28, the Bison are back in action this week at the Wildcat Invitational. This is an annual spring tournament for Bucknell, but the first time to be held at LuLu Country Club.

Blake Wisdom , Andres Barraza , Jackson Bussel , Jack Gardner And Michael Rudnick will include Bucknell’s five-piece line-up, with James Key And James Robbins play as individuals.

, , , And will include Bucknell’s five-piece line-up, with And play as individuals. Bucknell’s 4-under-par 860 total at Torrey Pines was the fifth-best 54-hole score in team history, but against a talented field composed mostly of West Coast squads, it was good for a T-11th finish alongside Hawaii.

Wisdom posted a 3-under 69 in Tuesday’s final round and finished 19th on the individual leaderboard with a 4-under 212 (73-70-69). Bussell (73-72-71) and Barraza (71-73-72) both finished at even par 216.

Wisdom leads the team with a 71.3 scoring average in the spring, followed by Bussell with 72.0 and Barraza with 72.7. For the entire season, including fall tournaments, it’s Wisdom leading the way with a 71.8 average, just ahead of Bussell with 72.2.

Gardner made his spring debut with Torrey Pines, shooting 77-68-73 while playing as an individual. The bison at the Wildcat Invitational Bucknell has been a regular in this event for the past few years, with the first appearance in 2012. The Bison has made 11 appearances in the Wildcat Invitational, with the 2020 version canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucknell’s best-ever finish came here in 2021. The Bison finished third out of 15 teams on scores of 282-295.Blake WisdomAndChris Tanabeboth finished tied for sixth place with a 36-hole total of 143 (+3).

Last season, Bucknell finished fifth at Radnor Valley CC. Wisdom finished T-8th with rounds of 73-72.

Marquette won last year’s event by 16 shots over runner-up Long Island. Rider and St. John’s tied for third place, and Bucknell defeated Patriot League rival Lafayette by two strokes for the final spot in the top five.

LuLu Country Club is the oldest Donald Ross design in the state of Pennsylvania. The course was built in 1912 and still has its original design. Next one The Bison is back in action April 17-18 at the RedHawk Intercollegiate at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania.

The 2023 Patriot League Championship will take place at Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, Maryland, April 28-30.

