Tyreek Hill of dolphins left in the dust by a young soccer player in the Miami camp





Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill always has time for today’s youth and hosts annual football camps in which he participates. However, he probably never expected one of his campers to embarrass him on the field. Hill held his “Tyreek Hill Football and Speed ​​Camp” in Miami on Saturday, and kids of all ages came to participate in drills and friendly competitions, including one-on-one matchups with Hill playing cornerback instead of his regular spot on the other side of scrimmage. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM One of those matchups came against a camper who had the perfect double move in mind to fool Hill, and it worked to perfection. When the ball was broken, the camper started running a deep route on Hills left before stopping in his tracks, making it look like he would turn for the ball. DOLPHINS’ TYREEK HILL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RETIRE AFTER CONTRACT END, REVEALS POST-NFL CAREER PLANS Or so Hill thought. While the All-Pro receiver cheated toward the curl route, looking for the ball, it never came and the camper sprinted downfield again, leaving Hill in the dust. The rest of the campers watching charged onto the field after their colleague caught the easy pass with Hill, broken ankles and all, couldn’t believe it. DOLPHINS’ TYREEK HILL TAKES PLAYFUL JAB AT NEW TEAMMATE JALEN RAMSEY ON TWITTER After the celebration, the camper was awarded a prize. But the biggest prize is bragging rights for the rest of his life, as he cooked arguably the fastest player in the NFL. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Hill knows all too well that he can’t win them all, as some cornerbacks have been able to say they won the game with him. But Hill has also made fun of cornerbacks during his seven-year NFL career, so he got a little taste of that on Saturday.

