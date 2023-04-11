Aztecs Prep for Back-to-Back Games vs. UCSD

SAN DIEGO San Diego State returns to action early this week when it battles UC San Diego in a short home-and-away series, April 10-11.

The Aztecs will travel across town for a Monday night showdown at Triton Ballpark before the teams play a rematch at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Tuesday. Both games start at 6 p.m. PT.

In addition to live stats, Monday’s matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while Tuesday’s clash at The Mesa will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

SDSU looks set to return to the win column after dropping three games in a row to No. 25 USC in Los Angeles, April 6-8. The Aztecs (11-16) fell short in the first two games by scores of 12-2 and 7-2 before suffering a 7-0 shutout in the series finale.

Caden Miller (.429) and Shaun Montoya (.300) led the Scarlet and Black with three hits each and two walks against the Trojans. However, SDSU will try to get its offense on track after hitting a collective .116 in Los Angeles.

Despite the sweep, the Aztecs (7-3 MW) still maintain their top spot atop the Mountain West standings over runner-up San Jose State (8-4 MW), which won two of three games this weekend in New Mexico , while Air Force (14-19, 8-7 MW) recorded a home sweep of Fresno State (15-15, 7-7 MW) to jump into third place for the Bulldogs.

At the start of the week, SDSU pitchers tied for second in the MW in ERA (5.04), facing batting average (.266) and fewest hits allowed (241), while placing third in strikeouts (254). In addition, the Aztecs lead the conference with 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Illuminator Kelly Sauer leads the Mountain West with 12 games played and is tied for second with five saves. Additionally, Eldridge Armstrong III shares third spot with 14 appearances, while Sauer ranks fifth with 13 games pitched along with teammate Ricky Tibbett .

On the basepaths, the Scarlet and Black lead the league with 1.80 stolen bases per game and 45 total stolen bases, while SDSU is fifth at the plate in the MW with a .267 team batting average.

Elsewhere on the defense, the Aztecs lead the Mountain West with six runners gone.

Individually, SDSU has four players who are in the top 10 in the conference in stolen bases, including Montoya (12, 1st), Irvin Weems (8, T-2e), Cole Carrigg (6, T-7e) and Tino Bethancourt (5, T-9e).

Miller (.326) and Montoya (.316) rank 12th and 14th in the MW for batting average, while TJFontaine (5) and Poncho Ruiz (4) are fifth and ninth in home runs, respectively.

Ruiz has reached base safely in 11 games in a row and leads the team with multiple hits in 12 games and two or more RBI’s in eight games. In addition, Montoya owns the team’s longest current hitting streak at six games.

UC San Diego (20-9, 10-2 Big West) comes home from a weekend victory over UC Davis to win a pair of nail-biters 5-4 and 6-5 before taking a big 13-4 victory in the final. With the results, the Tritons took over first place in the Big West Conference.

UCSD has only played three true road games this season, posting a 1-2 record in those games to go with a 1-3 run at a neutral field. However, the Tritons have compiled an 18-4 ledger at home so far.

Going into the week, UCSD ranks second in the Big West in a .296 team batting average, while ranking third in on-base percentage (.398) and slugging percentage (.459).

Individually, the Tritons have five players with batting averages over .300, including infielders Patrick Hackworth (.344), Matt Halbach (.336), and Doyle Kane (.336), along with catcher Emiliano Gonzalez (.318) and first baseman Brandon Larson (.303).

Halbach is tied with 40 hits and ranks eighth in RBIs (27), eleventh in slugging percentage (.563), and fifteenth in batting average. Additionally, shortstop Michael Fuhrmann (.280) is tied for 11th in the Big West with five homers and 25 RBIs, while occupying 12th with a .561 slugging percentage.

As a staff, UC San Diego’s pitchers rank second in the Big West in ERA (4.15) and opposing batting average (.244), while ranking third in strikeouts (273) and fewest allowed hits (239).

Freshman Spencer Seid (10.0 IP) leads the Tritons with 14 appearances, followed by classmates Seth Sumner (12 gms, 17.0 IP) and Donovan Chriss (11 gms, 11.0 IP), along with junior Izaak Martinez (11 gms, 24.2 IP).

The Aztecs will try to avenge a 2-1 loss to UCSD on March 28 in a pitching duel at Triton Ballpark. Seven SDSU pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on the night; however, the Scarlet and Black were limited to just one hit and then scored their lone run Cade Martinez walked and eventually crossed the plate on Weems’ groundout to second base.

With the loss, the Aztecs dropped their fourth straight to the Tritons in the head-to-head series dating back to last season. However, despite the setback, SDSU still leads the all-time series 24-8 dating back to 1971. The Aztecs recorded a decisive 14-7 victory at Tony Gwynn Stadium last year in the first game between the two squads before falling short in the last three encounters with scores of 4-0, 4-2 and 9-6.

SDSU has won 39 of their last 60 games against Big West opponents, including a 14-5 victory over UC Riverside at home on April 4, avenging a 3-1 road loss to the Highlanders on March 7. Along with their previous involvement with UCSD, the Scarlet and Black recorded a 3-2 victory over Hawai’i on February 27, the final day of the Tony Gwynn Legacy, after falling short 7-5 in the home opener on February 21. CSUN.

After Tuesday’s clash, San Diego State jumps back into play next weekend at Mountain West when it travels to the Central Valley for an important three-game series at Fresno State, April 14-16, in Fresno, California.