4/10/2023 14:00:00

Huntsville, Ala. __With spring training in mind, the Alabama A&M football program is in a period of reflection and looking ahead to more ways to improve the team for the summer. Despite having six quarterbacks already on campus and two more on the way, A&M coaches quarterbacks Jason May said, don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs don’t instill another one this summer. Currently junior Xavier Lankford is the leader in the clubhouse going into summer training, but junior Quincy Casey is expected to be back to compete for the job at fall camp. Casey was the starter heading into last season, but suffered a left shoulder injury against Jackson State. He attempted to play against Texas Southern before being held for the rest of the season. Casey had surgery in December and according to Mai is making good progress. Still, Mai said the Bulldogs will not stop trying to improve their team. “If we find someone we think can make us better, we’re going to evaluate them,” Mai said. “Recruiting is the name of the game. As a coach, you can never stop recruiting or trying to improve your program.” Defensive Coordinator Kienus Boulware believes Alabama A&M has a group of defensive linemen that will be among the best units in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The list includes redshirt sophomores Zareon Hayes redshirt junior Jordan Mitchell and freshmen Demetro Morgan . “Hayes is a beast,” says Boulware, who also coaches linebackers. “He’s a dogmatic type of guy with that aggression. Mitchell is the same way. Morgan played a great game on Saturday with sacks and tackles for loss. “The focal point of our defense is up front. We build our defense from front to back. We believe that if we can win from the front, we can win.” Malik Pertee had two sacks on Saturday, while Morgan had 1.5. Christopher Wilkins And Jamie Ellis each had one. Boulware said five or six linemen were being held for injuries or to avoid getting hurt. “We have a lot of depth,” he said. “If we can keep everyone healthy and play at a high level, we have a chance to become a good unit.” Alabama A&M head football coach Connell Maynor said he and his staff will evaluate the team in the coming weeks and add players to positions as needed as needed. “We will not hesitate to use the transfer portal,” said Maynor. “The portal will reopen soon and we will be ready.” The mayor did not want to specify positions of emergency. He did say, however, that he hoped to attract five or six kids who could become starters or provide much-needed depth. Follow the Bulldogs Stay connected with Alabama A&M Football on Instagram (@aamufb) and Twitter (@aamufbr). For a full coverage of Alabama A&M Athletics, follow @aamuathletics(Instagram) on social media and @AAMUBulldogs on Twitter, and visit the official home of Alabama A&M University Athletics at www.aamusports.com.

