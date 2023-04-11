Three position plays to watch as Northwestern football begins spring training

Football season is back at Ryan Fieldhouse as the Cats wrap up week two of spring training. After finishing last season with an atrocious 1-11 record, Northwestern brought in five new coaches, including new defensive coordinator David Braun. However, the Wildcats suffered huge losses in all positions. With Peter Skoronski, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Evan Hull and Cam Mitchell in the draft, along with Malik Washington and AJ Hampton transferring to other schools, the Cats have many gaps to fill ahead of their season opener against Rutgers on September 2. 1-11, every position has room for improvement, but here are three position fights to watch this spring.

Quarterback

An old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks. And if five quarterbacks play in one season, chances are no one would have locked in the starting lineup. Heading into spring, it looks set to be a three-man race between Brendan Sullivan, Ryan Hilinski and Jack Lausch.

Sullivan, who appears to be the favorite to open camp, took over midway through the 2022 season as the Cats QB1. The rising junior was a solid dual-threat quarterback and looked set to be a good quarterback for the Wildcats; however, its durability is questionable. Sullivan left the game against Ohio State late in the fourth quarter and after returning against Minnesota the following week, was injured again before halftime and missed the rest of the season. While his stats are nothing to gawk at, No. 6 continued to show improvement in decision making throughout the season. He went his last eight quarters without a turnover and made a handful of jaw-dropping plays against the Buckeyes.

While his sophomore season showed promise for what he could become, there are still multiple questions about Sullivan. While he is a fantastic runner, his development in his ability to pocket the ball is imperative for him to become a proficient Big Ten quarterback. Sullivan only played about four games worth of quarters last season and only finished three games as a starter, so the question of whether he can sustain success in 12 games is still unanswered. In addition, Sullivan’s style of play puts him at risk as he took multiple big shots during a game. Sullivan struggled to get through four games as a starter, so if he can stay healthy to play all 12, a big asterisk will be next. At the end of the day, I think he will be under center in Piscataway on Labor Day Weekend.

While it would come as a big surprise to anyone following this team, Pat Fitzgerald didn’t rule out Ryan Hilinski reclaiming the runway. Hilinski, who entered the 2022 season as a starter, was in the season for five games. Despite playing fantastically in Ireland, Hilinski was unable to build on his performance in the 300 meters for the rest of his starts. The junior was careless with the football, racking up 12 turnovers in his five games at the helm. He struggled to mislead defenders and often put the ball in dangerous situations.

Hilinski did replace the injured Sullivan against the Buckeyes and Gophers, but he too would leave the Minnesota game early because he was taken off with a serious knee injury. While he is still not cleared to practice, Fitz said the rising senior has been working his tail off to get better and get back on the field. While it would catch most of us off guard, Hilinski could find himself back as QB1 if he makes the jump Northwestern was hoping for.

Finally, Lausch is the dark horse of the race. The freshman year saw action in the final game against Illinois, but otherwise his freshman year was a development year. Although Lausch was expected to play both baseball and football, he decided to spend his spring being the Cats signal caller. Fitz had high praise for the young quarterback, who was named Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year in his senior season of high school. Lausch is definitely the most unknown member of the quarterback room, but he may be the answer the Cats are looking for.

Wide receiver

Every quarterback needs playmakers, and at this point the Wildcats don’t know who will be outside to collect passes. The Cats lost their top three passcatchers this season; Malik Washington transferred to Virginia, while Evan Hull and Donny Navarro III entered the NFL draft. The leading receiver in the NU locker room is Bryce Kirtz, who had just 212 yards and no touchdowns last season. No other Northwestern wideout broke 100 yards last season. Seeing the room underperforming, Fitz relieved longtime receivers coach Dennis Springer and hired Armon Binns, bringing the former NFL player to Evanston.

With the departure of the position group leaders, the starting WR spots are wide open. In an effort to fill the void, Northwestern transfer brought in Camron Johnson. A 6-foot-1 sixth year, Johnson played four years with Vanderbilt before moving to Arizona State for the 2022 season. He led the Commodores in receiving yards with 545 in 2020. I would expect him to secure one of the starting positions by the summer.

On the other hand, several receivers try to secure a starting spot. Both Kirtz and Jacob Gill want to take credit for their final season. Gill did pull in a touchdown against the Nittany Lions, but did not contribute to NU’s offense. Another name to keep an eye on is Preston Bacon, who didn’t play in 2022 but was much admired by Fitzgerald. NOW also has a trio of sophomores in Jasper Stratton, Calvin Johnson Jr. and Donnie Gray who want to see their first collegiate action.

Defense line

This is the most concerning for Northwest. After a disappointing season up front, longtime DL coach Marty Long was fired and the position group went through a major transition this offseason. Adebawore declared for the NFL Draft and will likely be taken at the end of day two, and the Cats lost several members of the group to the transfer portal or graduation. Freshman Austin Firestone, who was expected to be a keystone in the trenches for three years, headed south to the University of Missouri. Expect Sean McLaughlin to be a mainstay this year, with Najee Story and Adrian Hubbard joining them. It’s also possible that incoming freshman Michael Kilbane, a four-star edge rusher, will see the field sooner than expected. Also, expect the Wildcats to add more experienced D-linemen to the roster when the transfer portal reopens on May 1.