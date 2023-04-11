No. 21 USC Lacrosse suppresses the Stanford offense on Senior Day at McAlister Field





Next game: at Colorado 14-04-2023 | 03:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS April 14 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee Colorado THE ANGELS –The 21st ranked USC squad (11-3, 6-1 Pac-12) used last day momentum and a great defensive plan to push past Stanford (7-6, 5-2 Pac-12) and stand still at the top of the Pac-12 standings after a 10-7 victory on April 9 at McAlister Field. MAIN PLAYERS: On senior day, all the seniors got involved and posted multiple stats in the win. Graduate transfer Emma Wightman led the defense with four turnovers caused and four ground balls. Senior Olivia Dooley picked up two himself with two turnovers caused and two ground balls. Senior Danielle Carson and graduate Kate Ramsay also helped in the defense categories, with Carson picking up two ground balls and Ramsay forcing one turnover, picking up a ground ball and accumulating three tie checks.

contributed one goal and grabbed one groundball, and senior grabbed two ground balls in the offensive end. Outside of the seniors, several other players played a huge game, such as redshirt sophomores Isabel Vitale . Vitale posted a total of five runs with a hat-trick. Today’s Hat gave her a five for the season, making her tenth in school history with twelve for her career. Junior Claudia Shevitz also netted a hat-trick, putting her at three for the season and eight for her career. Shevitz also helped in the circle as she tied Ramsay for most draw controls with three.

In the second quarter of the action, the tables were turned for both teams, as Stanford entered the quarter with a 2-1 lead. USC would take control in the middle of the second half as it scored three goals in just over three minutes as a sophomore Maddie Dora got the ball rolling at 7:33 and junior Shelby Tilton ended the play at 4:29. Stanford would provide their own three-goal stretch, starting in the second and ending in the third to take the lead back to make it 5–4.

One of the biggest storylines that completely changed the story of the last game was the number of draw controls in this game compared to Stanford. On the road, USC lost 25 times in the circle and only won six tie checks. The Trojans didn’t own the stat this time, but minimized the damage by losing 11 and gaining 10. NEXT ONE: The Trojans head out for one of the last stretches of the season, taking Colorado at 3 p.m. Friday (April 14) in Boulder, Col., and Oregon at noon Sunday (April 16) in Eugene, Oregon. GAME NOTES: In the third quarter, Wightman claimed her third career-induced turnover, making her 100th career-induced turnover (74 at Florida, 26 at USC).

USC snapped the Cardinal’s four-game win streak in the all-time series as Stanford leads 10–9 all-time.

The Trojans finished the season undefeated at home (8-0); this marks the fourth time in the programme’s history that they finished the season undefeated at home (2017, 16 and 15).

USC finished its season at home with a goal difference of plus 69.

USC improves to 40-8 in conference home games (20-5 Pac-12; 18-3 MPSF)

The Trojans are 37-11 all-time in Pac-12 games.

USC is now 65-15 all-time at McAlister Field.

The Trojans are now 107-18 against unranked opponents.

Stanford’s seven goals are the fewest goals they have scored against USC since May 1, 2016.

