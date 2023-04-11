Former 4-star recruit sees third year at Wisconsin football as a ‘reset’
University of Wisconsin football outside linebacker TJ Bollers didn’t try to put on 17 to 19 pounds on the spring slate from the start of last season. He said it kind of happened.
Bollers trained more, so he ate more. He was listed at 251 pounds on the Badgers 2022 roster and was listed at 268 pounds for spring practices. But it wasn’t a bad weight, he said. He still felt just as fast and got just a little bit stronger.
While there aren’t many outside linebackers of that stature, Bollers thinks he might be able to use one.
(I want to) try to stay around this weight, Bollers said, stay here and stay consistent.
YOUR outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell has so far been impressed with Bollers versatility, ability to provide some pass-rushing as position injuries gave Bollers his first full training session with the first-team defense on Thursday. Still, the position is a sort of return to Boller’s roots. Clear Creek Amana (Iowa) High School redshirt sophomore received a four-star lead in the class of 2021 by Rivals And 247Sportsthough he had to wait his turn with the Badgers, making just two tackles in his first two years at Madison.
He’s not the same player he once was, he said, taking credit for the mental and physical growth he’s excited about. But defensive coordinator Mike Tressels’ plan offers Bollers the chance to play more on the line, where he feels most comfortable as he continues to grow in all other aspects of outdoor linebacker play. He sees the coach change as an opportunity to reset.
He has had more opportunities with those first-team representatives, Mitchell said. (He) brings a lot of physicality. Does a great job setting edges.
Bollers declined to go into details, but he said his limited time on the field in his first two seasons had taken a mental toll. Bollers donned a new shirt his freshman year and played in just one game: the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State. He also didn’t get much playing time in the 11 games he played last year as a fellow member of his position group, Nick Herbig, dominated the line of scrimmage and developed into a likely 2023 NFL Draft pick.
Bollers said the lack of playing time sometimes caused some self-doubt about his abilities. He had seen others succeed, but not himself. But when he got special teams representatives last year, he said he embraced it. He loved traveling with the team and playing at Camp Randall. He said he had no doubts that UW was where he belonged from the moment his mother told him he could come to Madison after his first recruit visit. Now he feels more comfortable that there would be an opportunity for him later on.
And Bollers, coming in this spring, said he definitely knows what he’s doing. He can play fast, as he pleases, and the extra reps have helped. Bollers said after running into the start attack on Thursday, he was excited to cut his film. He said he watched some little things about his footwork, hand placement and completion of his assignments. He wants to keep working against the starters so he can get more of that on tape. So he knows what he needs to do to grow into a contributor for the Badgers.
We have a lot of great players in this room, Bollers said. There will never be a match day. So I’m excited to continue competing with these guys, see where it goes.
