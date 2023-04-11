Han (-6), McGovern (-4) Conquer Top 10 at Princeton Invitational





PRINCETON, New Jersey Junior Nathan Hahn and sophomores Wyatt McGovern each achieved top-10 finishes to highlight the performance of the Columbia men’s golf team at the Princeton Invitational. The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament was played at Springdale Golf Club on Sunday. Han continued his quest to repeat at Ivy League Men’s Golfer of the Year. The junior from Somers, New York was below par in each of his three rounds, finishing with four birdies, a bogey and a double for an 1-under 70 on Sunday. He tied for fourth with 6-under-par 207 (69-68-70), recording his fifth top-five and seventh top-10 in eight appearances in the 2022-23 academic year. McGovern, who started Saturday’s tournament with a career 7-under 64, turned that into his third top-10 of the year. Despite scoring a 74 in Sunday’s final round, the California sophomore posted a collegiately best 54-hole tournament total of 4-under-par 209, tied for seventh. “Wyatt’s round yesterday was incredible, there was a sense that he was close and obviously, that was a good hunch,” Director of Golf Rich Muller said. “Nathan continues to challenge the field and is an anchor for the team every week.” First year Darren Bang had the best tournament of his young Columbia career. After a second-round 4-under 67 on Saturday, a first-year Columbia 18-hole record, Pang finished the tournament with an even-par 71 on Sunday. The highlight of his day was an eagle par-5 third, finishing the weekend at even par 213 and earning his second straight top-20. Pang competed in the tournament as an individual. “I was very happy with Darren’s play this week,” Mueller added. “He’s been secretly good over the last few weeks and really comes together late in the season. I’m excited to see how he performs this Saturday.” The Lions (+6) tied for sixth place in a field of 14 teams. Mueller remains optimistic about how the team is looking in recent weeks. “The golf course we played this weekend is very different from what we will see in Stanwich in a few weeks,” he added. “I feel really good about where we are and I’m looking forward to getting some final reps heading into Ivies this Saturday.” Columbia will host the Roar-EE Invitational Saturday at Wiltwyck Golf Club in Kingston, New York. The Ivy League Championship is scheduled for next weekend, April 21-23, at Stanwich Golf Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. FOLLOW THE LIONS: Follow @CULionsMGolf for the latest on men’s golf in ColumbiaFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

