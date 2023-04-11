Penn State football mailbag: Update on Beaver Stadium renovations? Breakout stars?

We made it to the last week of spring training. The weather forecast for the Blue and White match on Saturday and actually the entire weekend also looks fantastic. Thanks for another great round of questions.

Note: Submitted questions have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

What are the specifics about the Beaver Stadium renovations? What do we know at the moment? Ben M.

All we know officially is that Penn State will eventually renovate Beaver Stadium instead of building a new stadium. That is it. It will be a multi-stage renovation, so football will be played in the stadium during the renovation. The details of the renovation and how it will be financed have not been disclosed.

Now cosmetic upgrades to the stadium will be required, and it remains to be seen if that will include the upgraded brick exterior as shown on the facilities plan six years ago. It would certainly make the venue look less disjointed, both up close and from a distance. Another important detail is the width of the halls. It would be easier to let people through, and there would be less congestion for concessions if there was more space. Bathroom upgrades are a must. So is improved Wi-Fi.

While Penn State certainly likes the no-frills visitors’ locker room, it should be noted that the visiting media room is small and can’t hold many people. Both also need to be addressed. The press box is widely regarded as one of the worst in college football for being so old. The steep steps down to the pitch from that side of the stadium are a liability waiting to happen. It is certainly not a top priority, but it is one of many things that need to be investigated. And these are all details most fans probably wouldn’t even notice because it doesn’t affect them.

The biggest thing for me will be the seating capacity. Penn State has said a few times during this process that it is willing to stay above 100,000. How to pull that off while keeping people comfortable will be the challenge. The grandstands are not luxurious and many fans want more space and comfort.

Keep in mind that Penn State should be well positioned to host a College Football Playoff game for years to come. Having a functional stadium in December means making upgrades beyond the naked eye.

Take away that 88-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl, what gives you confidence that KeAndre Lambert-Smith can be a WR1? Scott L .

That’s a huge game to take in, but if I had to, I’d point to how well Lambert-Smith played against Michigan State (five catches, 83 yards, one touchdown). Consistency is the biggest question here. I thought the season opener against Purdue was going to be his breakout moment, but after that there wasn’t much production until late in the year for a long time.

I’m not ready to anoint him WR1 just yet, but his leadership is noticeable this spring. He leads the receivers in training and is suddenly an experienced player in a position with many younger and unproven players. Lambert-Smith also worked in the slot this spring, which I think is also an important development. The Nittany Lions need Dante Cephas to become what they think he can be. He could very well be WR1.

Earlier this spring, James Franklin basically challenged Lambert-Smith by saying they need him to be one of the top receivers not only at the conference, but in the country. He is right. Lambert-Smith was a high-profile recruit. He seems really locked up. Even talking to him this spring, he was very on point about what he needed to do to become that go-to receiver. He seems to be up to that challenge.

A genie gives you a magic wand that guarantees that the next question you ask Coach Franklin he will answer completely, completely, and 100 percent honestly, with no excuses, no restraints, no omissions, until you are satisfied with his answer. The problem is that it disappears after one use. What question do you ask him? Lyle B.

Your question haunts my mind all day. Serious. In the supermarket I thought about it. As I ate lunch, I thought about it more. As a beat writer, there are so many details I would like to know. I’m sure some of this stuff wouldn’t interest even the biggest hardcore fans, but in this industry we get obsessed with details.

So, what do I want to know more than anything? I’ll spare you all the injury questions and go for a big one: Was Franklin genuinely interested in the USC job?

I had heard from several people at the time that there was legitimate interest in the job from both sides. After Penn State’s nine overtime loss to Illinois, things changed, at least that’s part of the story I’ve heard. Again, this is why I’d like to know more. The way that all happened was interesting and could be one of those crazy what-ifs for both programs one day.

With a glut of tight purses and offensive linemen on the roster, do you expect position changes post-spring, particularly on the defensive line? Kevin O.

At the moment there are no changes, and I suspect I don’t see any, at least not from the stock market players. There was a comedic moment this spring when media members were watching drills and suddenly another reporter spotted tight Mega Barnwell. The reporter’s response? Oh s. Is that Barnwell?

He’s hard to miss. He’s listed at 6 feet 6, 269 pounds, and the staff will take their time to see where he’s best suited in the long run, which was the plan when he was recruited. They really love him closely. If he continues to grow, he will definitely be a contender in offensive tackle. But given the tight end of injuries this spring, I haven’t seen Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren during our practice windows, who are invaluable representatives for the younger players.

Why did Franklin fire Taylor Stubblefield and what do you hear about Marques Hagans? Jim L .

A coach will never come out publicly and say why he parted ways with someone. But Franklin made a pretty strong allusion to it this winter. The question was about recruiting and he went out of his way to say that everyone on this staff should be a good recruiter and coach well. It also helps if they have regional ties or strong relationships with the area. Stubblefield didn’t have what Hagans from Virginia has.

Penn State has had to dive to the transfer portal each of the past two years for help with the receiving corps, and that’s probably the biggest indication of why it failed.

Everything indicates that Hagans is doing well. Players have spoken highly of him. During practices he has introduced new drills, as all position coaches do, and he really seems to take the time to explain to players why they are doing the drill. If they screw up, he makes them repeat it. Stubblefield was also always very active in workouts, so in the limited scope of exercises we see, it’s hard to see much beyond that.

Do you expect PSU to lose many players in the next transfer portal? Kurt S.

The next transfer portal opens on Saturday and runs through April 30. What usually happens is that after the end of the spring ball, the coaches meet with individual players to outline where they see them on the depth chart. When a player leaves, it is usually after that discussion.

There is always turnover on the roster and I expect you will see some players who are way down on the depth chart or who are in loaded position groups and are considering moving elsewhere. However, it will not be a mass exodus.

Penn State will also have to use this window to strengthen the roster. All in all, the Nittany Lions have benefited from the portal. They have identified and brought in players who fit in and have won matches. While they haven’t had all their defensive tackles this spring, that remains the only position a veteran could really help. I think they should see what they can do there.

Who is a sleeper on this current roster to become a star? Nathaniel H.

Safety KJ Winston is someone I have heard a lot about this spring and even late last season. He burned a redshirt last year, so it’s not like he’s completely off the radar, but the praise players and coaches have given him has all been on a similar theme. They say he’s grown up and preparing like someone who’s been here longer than he has.

Similar comments have also been made about cornerback and classmate Cam Miller. They are younger players who will take on more important roles in the fall.

Brenton Strange has been watching a lot of mock draft shows lately and started to get some buzz. Would you be surprised if Strange got drafted before Parker Washington or even JiAyir Brown? Lester L .

Strange is a fascinating prospect because he has a completely tight end. In the age of big-bodied wide receivers trying to get tight ends, he’s not. He can do it all. I remember the coaches loved him when he committed because they felt he was a sleeper, and by the end of his career he was a big part of the offense.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s lined up ahead of Washington. Washington’s injury and whether he will be able to train for any team before the draft is a storyline to follow. I’m not so sure he’ll get around Brown, but you never know. It only takes one team to fall in love with him. As for the number of players that could be called up, I predict at least six (Joey Porter Jr., Brown, Strange, Washington, Juice Scruggs, Mitchell Tinsley). The wild cards in the late round are PJ Mustipher and Sean Clifford in my mind.

