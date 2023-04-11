Weekly Kickoff: Boston College SpringFest and Glimpses of Football





Welcome to the weekly kickoff! Let’s take a look at what happened last week with Boston College Athletics and what to look forward to this week. spring party Boston College has big plans for its fans at SpringFest 2023! On Saturday, April 15, you can come to campus to experience a slew of action from various BC sports teams. Here’s what you can see, all with free admission: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Football Game BC baseball and softball hold One Boston Day in honor of the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon. 1:00 PM (softball) and 2:00 PM (baseball) at Harrington Athletics Village Women’s Lacrosse vs. #12 Virginia BC football spring game Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images On Saturday, we get our first glimpse of the BC Football team since their season ended in the fall. With would-be starting QB Emmett Morehead taking to the field and showing off what he’s been working on, it’s a must-see for Eagles fans looking to get a taste of the 2023 playmakers. We’ll be bringing you all week coverage of what you can expect and what to look out for. BC WLax is not ready yet Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Boston College Women’s Lacrosse has lost some key games this season and they haven’t looked like the team they’ve been in recent years, but they’re far from giving up hope. The #7 Eagles held on tight to their ACC 3-seed last weekend as they posted a 5-goal comeback against #8 Our lady to prevent them from being overtaken in the standings. Here comes the tough part: Match-ups against #12 Virginia and #1 Syracuse to close out the season for the ACC Tournament. If they win those games, this team will be as dangerous as ever. Baseball bounceback needed Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images BC Baseball headed into the weekend earning its highest-ever national ranking (#9), just coming off an impressive comeback by Beanpot against UMass. But they struggled in Kentucky and were swept by the #18 Louisville Cardinals and drain some of their cheerfulness. Birdball will try to right the ship against Harvard in the Beanpot Championship on Tuesday, Dartmouth on Wednesday, and then this weekend against Duke, who are 20-11 overall and 7-7 in conference.

