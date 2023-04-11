Sports
Hunter Johannes plays final year college hockey at UND – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Hunter Johannes first got on skates as a toddler in Spooner, Wis.
His parents put a UND uniform on him before he took to the ice.
There is a long family history with the school. His grandparents, Stan and Mary Jean, both went to UND. His uncle, Scott, did too.
“When you’re young, all you know is, ‘This is Dad’s team. This is Grandpa’s team,'” Johannes said. “It was always my dream school.”
This year Johannes will make that dream come true.
The 6-foot-3 power forward’s final stop along his winding college hockey path is at UND. He has one more year of teaching privileges.
“Since I was a kid, that’s the place I wanted to be,” said Johannes. “I didn’t get the chance right away, but it all came back. There was a plan and this was the intention. This is exactly the right time. I believe in that.”
Johannes moved from Spooner to Eden Prairie, Minn., as a high school freshman for his Bantam AA season. He lived with the hockey-playing Mittelstadt family. Johannes was good friends with Casey, who is now on the Buffalo Sabers.
Johannes played junior hockey for two seasons before going to college. He spent three years with American International and last season with Lindenwood.
Johannes was in and out of the lineup with the Yellow Jackets, appearing in seven games as a freshman, eight as a sophomore, and 14 as a junior.
But his breakout season came with the Lions in 2022-23. He scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games for former UND defender Rick Zombo.
Last season, Johannes scored goals at the Mariucci Arena against Minnesota, at the Yost Ice Arena against Michigan, at the Magness Arena against Denver and at the Ralph Engelstad Arena against UND.
After the season, Johannes entered the transfer portal, hoping to receive a call from UND.
“I felt like I had a pretty good year this year,” said Johannes. “I was thinking that if there’s a chance this could happen, I’ll always regret it if I don’t try. It’s a bit risky to do it. But what made it more comfortable is that I was in earlier been to the portal. I have an understanding of how it works.”
Johannes fulfills the needs of the Fighting Hawks.
UND forwards Gavin Hain and Mark Senden became ineligible at the end of this season, while power forward Judd Caulfield signed with the Anaheim Ducks. All three provided physicality for the Fighting Hawks.
John can fulfill that role.
At six feet tall, 209 pounds, he will be one of UND’s taller forwards. He finished last season with 87 penalty minutes for five majors and four game misconducts.
“The biggest goal for me is to win a national championship,” said Johannes. “When I was with Lindenwood we didn’t have a chance to go to the playoffs. Now I get another chance to do it again.”
Johannes played against UND on both of his previous college hockey stops.
In 2021, he was part of the American International team that lost to UND in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fargo’s Scheels Arena.
Last season he came to the Ralph Engelstad Arena with Lindenwood and lost a few close games.
“Even playing in The Ralph last year was a dream come true,” he said. “My family was there. They were rooting for me, but they were also rooting for UND. Now that I can get them to come to my games and root for me and their school, it’s great. This is also for them.”
UND probably only has one slot left to fill.
The Fighting Hawks are bringing back eleven attackers: Jackson Blake, Riese Gaber, Dylan James, Owen McLaughlin, Louis Jamernik V, Jake Schmaltz, Ben Strinden, Griffin Ness, Jackson Kunz, Dane Montgomery and Carson Albrecht.
They will bring in at least two freshmen Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson from the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.
They’ve also landed two transfers in Johannes and Omaha’s Cameron Berg, who grew up in West Fargo as a childhood fan of UND.
“Getting the chance to play in a place where I grew up with dreams to play,” said Johannes, “I’m going to enjoy it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/hunter-johannes-to-play-final-year-of-college-hockey-at-und
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- India: Bollywood’s Salman Khan returns to the big screen for Eid Al Fitr after 4 years – News
- Another Google Assistant Shutdown: Third-Party Smart Displays Are Dead
- Gulfstream Expanding Savannah Service Center
- How Aankhen Made Bollywood Stupid
- IPL targets Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and others as Australia faces a talent exodus
- Our Fashion Editor’s European Packing List
- Banking Crisis Widens Geographic Innovation Gap for Startups
- Alpena robotics team qualifies for world championship | News, Sports, Jobs
- Several people have been killed in a shooting in Kentucky, US police say – BBC News
- The “completely peaceful” action after Tennessee Democrats were kicked out in a race for seats.
- A Quick Look at World Affairs – Taipei Times
- Varsity 8+ claims top spot at Occoquan Invitational