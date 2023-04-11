Hunter Johannes plays final year college hockey at UND – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS Hunter Johannes first got on skates as a toddler in Spooner, Wis.

His parents put a UND uniform on him before he took to the ice.

There is a long family history with the school. His grandparents, Stan and Mary Jean, both went to UND. His uncle, Scott, did too.

“When you’re young, all you know is, ‘This is Dad’s team. This is Grandpa’s team,'” Johannes said. “It was always my dream school.”

This year Johannes will make that dream come true.

The 6-foot-3 power forward’s final stop along his winding college hockey path is at UND. He has one more year of teaching privileges.

“Since I was a kid, that’s the place I wanted to be,” said Johannes. “I didn’t get the chance right away, but it all came back. There was a plan and this was the intention. This is exactly the right time. I believe in that.”

Johannes moved from Spooner to Eden Prairie, Minn., as a high school freshman for his Bantam AA season. He lived with the hockey-playing Mittelstadt family. Johannes was good friends with Casey, who is now on the Buffalo Sabers.

Johannes played junior hockey for two seasons before going to college. He spent three years with American International and last season with Lindenwood.

Johannes was in and out of the lineup with the Yellow Jackets, appearing in seven games as a freshman, eight as a sophomore, and 14 as a junior.

But his breakout season came with the Lions in 2022-23. He scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games for former UND defender Rick Zombo.

Last season, Johannes scored goals at the Mariucci Arena against Minnesota, at the Yost Ice Arena against Michigan, at the Magness Arena against Denver and at the Ralph Engelstad Arena against UND.

After the season, Johannes entered the transfer portal, hoping to receive a call from UND.

“I felt like I had a pretty good year this year,” said Johannes. “I was thinking that if there’s a chance this could happen, I’ll always regret it if I don’t try. It’s a bit risky to do it. But what made it more comfortable is that I was in earlier been to the portal. I have an understanding of how it works.”

American International’s Hunter Johannes and UND’s Louis Jamernik fight in the corner in the second period of a 2021 NCAA Midwest Regional game in Fargo. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Johannes fulfills the needs of the Fighting Hawks.

UND forwards Gavin Hain and Mark Senden became ineligible at the end of this season, while power forward Judd Caulfield signed with the Anaheim Ducks. All three provided physicality for the Fighting Hawks.

John can fulfill that role.

At six feet tall, 209 pounds, he will be one of UND’s taller forwards. He finished last season with 87 penalty minutes for five majors and four game misconducts.

“The biggest goal for me is to win a national championship,” said Johannes. “When I was with Lindenwood we didn’t have a chance to go to the playoffs. Now I get another chance to do it again.”

Johannes played against UND on both of his previous college hockey stops.

In 2021, he was part of the American International team that lost to UND in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fargo’s Scheels Arena.

Last season he came to the Ralph Engelstad Arena with Lindenwood and lost a few close games.

“Even playing in The Ralph last year was a dream come true,” he said. “My family was there. They were rooting for me, but they were also rooting for UND. Now that I can get them to come to my games and root for me and their school, it’s great. This is also for them.”

UND probably only has one slot left to fill.

The Fighting Hawks are bringing back eleven attackers: Jackson Blake, Riese Gaber, Dylan James, Owen McLaughlin, Louis Jamernik V, Jake Schmaltz, Ben Strinden, Griffin Ness, Jackson Kunz, Dane Montgomery and Carson Albrecht.

They will bring in at least two freshmen Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson from the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.

They’ve also landed two transfers in Johannes and Omaha’s Cameron Berg, who grew up in West Fargo as a childhood fan of UND.

“Getting the chance to play in a place where I grew up with dreams to play,” said Johannes, “I’m going to enjoy it.”