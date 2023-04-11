What happens to our brains when we compete with robots? | National news

By James Gamble via SWNS

Our brains are forced to work much harder when we play against impossible-to-read robots instead of humans, a new study reveals.

Researchers analyzed the differences in players’ brains as they competed against human and robot opponents in table tennis – creating a true-to-life emulation of the classic computer game Pong.

The University of Florida team found that when faced with a human opponent, our brains worked in unison, responding to cues about when the opponent would serve and where the ball would land.

But when faced with an artificial ball-serving machine, our brains went into overdrive because we couldn’t predict the bots’ next move.

The authors believe this is because we can’t read the robot’s features in the same way we can read human opponents’ body language.

The study, which used a brain scan cap to map the players’ brain activity, could be used in the future robots more natural and shows that, when it comes to sports training, nothing can replicate the realism of a human opponent.

Scientists decided to measure how our brains respond to fast-paced sports, as well as the difference a machine opponent can make.

Ph.D. student Amanda Studnicki, the study’s lead author, was captain of her high school tennis team and a four-year veteran of varsity tennis at the University of Delaware.

Needless to say, she had no hesitation in choosing tennis as the college’s chosen sport to study.

However, with oversized movements such as high, overhead controls coupled with the impracticability of bulky equipment to measure brain activity, the research team opted to scale down their experiment a bit — focusing on table tennis instead.

The resulting games acted as a replication of a real-life version of Pong – one of the world’s first computer games where players compete against a computer in a game similar to “ping-pong” or table tennis.

Before the experiment, Mrs. For weeks, Studnicki dabbled with a ball-serving machine during rallies against opponents wearing a sci-fi-esque cap made of brain-scanning electrodes.

Equipped with double the 120 electrodes in a typical brain scan cap, this cap was tuned to the brain region that converts sensory information into movement – known as the parieto-occipital cortex.

Ms. Studnicki explained: The cap takes all of your senses visual, vestibular, auditory and provides information about creating your motor plan.

“It’s been studied a lot for simple tasks like reaching and grasping, but they’re all stationary.

We wanted to understand how it worked for complex movements like tracking a ball in space and intercepting it – and table tennis was perfect for this.”

The research team analyzed dozens of hours of action from players battling both Ms. Studnicki and the ball machine.

They found that when playing against a fellow human, players’ neurons worked in unison, all speaking the same language; staying focused and looking for clues that may reveal where the opponent wants to play the ball – confident that they will successfully identify the move.

In contrast, when they were up against the ball-serving machine, the players’ brains tried to anticipate the robot’s next move, not picking up on anything that might give them a clue.

The neurons in the players’ brains were misaligned when faced with the ball machine.

This misalignment of the neurons is called desynchronization.

Ms. Studnicki’s advisor, co-author and professor of biomedical engineering at UF, Dr. Daniel Ferrisused the example of a large stadium to explain the confusion of our brains when we compete against a machine.

He said: “If we have 100,000 people in a football stadium and they’re all cheering together, it’s like synchronization in the brain – which is a sign that the brain is relaxed.

But if we have those same 100,000 people, but they’re all talking to their friends, they’re busy but out of sync.”

Dr. Ferris added that this shows that our brains often work in overdrive — much harder than against human opponents — to try to predict the robot’s next move.

The team believes this is due to machines not giving similar clues to humans, found in body language and movements, about what they will do next.

Dr. Ferris added, “In many cases, that desynchronization is an indication that the brain is doing a lot of calculations rather than sitting still and doing nothing.”

What is made clear by the UF team’s study is that our brains react in radically different ways when faced with human opponents compared to robotic opponents.

This could indicate that training against a machine never provides a comparable experience to playing against a human competitor.

However, Professor Ferris adds that studies like this, which examine our brains’ responses to playing against machines, could help improve robots and make these artificial companions more naturalistic.

Robots are becoming more ubiquitous,” Professor Ferris said.

“You have companies like Boston Dynamics that build robots that can interact with people and other companies that build socially supportive robots that help the elderly.”

The interaction between people with robots will be different than when they interact with other people.

“Our long-term goal is to try and understand how the brain responds to these differences.”

Ms Studnicki agrees that studies like hers could improve the performance of future robots, saying: “I still see a lot of value in practicing with a machine.

But I think machines will evolve in the next 10 or 20 years, and we could see more naturalistic behaviors for players to practice against.”

The research has been published in the journal eNeuro.