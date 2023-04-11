



FAIRFAX STATION, Va. – The No. 15 Drexel men’s rowing team continued to update the collegiate rowing community as the Dragons took first place in the Varsity 8+ against strong competition at the Occoquan Invitational at Sandy Run Regional Park on Sunday. Rowing in Lois Krall III, the V8+ van Sam DeSilva (steersman), Kosta Petkovic (heart attack), Nikola Loncar , Vuk Mladenovic , Damian Lisa , Josh Diggons , Andrew Manns , Jack Anderson And Andrew in Mali (arc) defeated three ranked teams, topping No. 17 Navy, No. 21 Holy Cross and No. 22 Georgetown with a time of 5:40.99. The 2V8+ came down on the last few strokes, but the crew of Billy Ernst (steersman), John Karen (heart attack), Roman Smigiel , Alex Manolarakis , Nemanja Sajatovic , Jack Miller , Nick Foley , the Watson Lake And Sam Valigorsky (bow) were just 0.17 seconds ahead in Lois Krall II and finished clocked 5:55.19. Drexel then travels to Cherry Hill, NJ to compete in the Knecht Cup Regatta on Saturday, April 15. RESULTS

V8+ Duals Drexel-5:58.40 Jacksonville-6:02.52 2V8+ Duals Drexel-6:05.20 Jacksonville-6:10.77 3V8+ Duals Drexel-6:02.90 Holy Cross – 6:06.18 4V/5V8+ Preliminaries Marine 4V -5:53.90 Drexel 4V -5:56.25 Marine 5V -5:56.55 V8+ Final Drexel-5:40.99 Holy Cross – 5:42.49 Georgetown-5:42.79 Navy – 5:47.75 2V8+ Final Navy -5:55.02 Drexel-5:55.19 Holy Cross -6:01.98 Georgetown-6:05.64 3V8+ Final Navy -5:57.23 Drexel-6;17.21 4V/5V8+ Final Navy 4V – 5:54.12 Marine 5V – 5:54.86 Drexel 4V – 6:06.02 LINE UP

Variety 8+ Shell – Lois Krall III Mate – Sam DeSilva Heart attack – Kosta Petkovic 7 – Nikola Loncar 6 – Vuk Mladenovic 5 – Damian Lisa 4 – Josh Diggons 3 – Andrew Manns 2 – Jack Anderson Bow – Andrew in Mali 2V8+

Shell – Loïs Krall II Mate – Billy Ernst Heart attack – John Karen 7 – Roman Smigiel 6 – Alex Manolarakis 5 – Nemanja Sajatovic 4 – Jack Miller 3 – Nick Foley 2 – the Watson Lake Bow – Sam Valigorsky 3V8+

Shell – Annette Pennoni Mate – Matt Sherman Heart attack – George Karacsonyi 7 – Jon Andersson 6 – Ben Weder 5 – Justin Getty 4 – Jack Hutchison 3 – Aidan Ionescu 2 – Gavin Roe Bow – Carter Hubbard 4V8+

Shell – Joseph Greipp Mate – Alex Dragovits Heart attack – Sean Blair 7 – Dear Tufankjian 6 – Richmond Comey 5 – Pocket Key 4 – Malcolm Grayley 3 – Joe Glenn 2 – Thomas Gol Bow – Daniel Yurcisin

