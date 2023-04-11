IPL targets Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and others as Australia faces a talent exodus

After world cups in India and the US this year and next, 2025 looms as the year when a group of Australian players will begin to break the ties of the traditional Cricket Australia contract system to make such deals and represent Indian brands in multiple competitions . Offers are already on the table for some Australian whiteball players. Typically, these are deals for three tournaments worth at least $500,000 for the leagues of the UAE or South Africa, plus the Caribbean Premier League and the fledgling Major League Cricket tournament in the United States. Much larger bundles of up to $5 million would be on the table for players already tied to IPL franchises. All the while, interested parties are waiting to hear whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will allow the IPL salary cap to be increased in line with the value of last year’s $6 billion broadcasting deal with Star and Viacom, which would mean $10 million deals for top players are not out of the question. The IPL conservatively has an additional 45 percent of its revenue that it can allocate to players, according to each international sports body, Neil Maxwell said.

Even if it got to 20 percent, it’s a game-changer. I understand that she [the BCCI] does not want to increase player payments as this will put more pressure on national boards that cannot compete. IPL owners have also considered how much money would be needed to hoist young Australian players out of the domestic system and enter into long-term deals to follow someone like 19-year-old South African Dewald Brevis, the mini-AB de Villiers. a Mumbai Indian who would occasionally play for the Proteas. Shane Watson celebrates a century for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL in 2018. Credit: AP Mooted $500,000 contracts would dwarf everything Australian states have to offer. Former Australian player Shane Watson, who joined the inaugural IPL in 2008 and went on to become one of the league’s best-loved overseas stars, is still involved with the Delhi Capitals along with Ricky Ponting and is also president of the Australian Cricketers Association, the union representing local players. . He sees the crossing point approaching.

It’s really accelerated around the big IPL owners who are just buying franchises in different leagues and then looking for a pool of players to draw from to fill their teams, and looking at an overarching contract, Watson said. The ultimate is, of course, Test Cricket and International Cricket, but unfortunately, as you see how Test Cricket stands now, the priority for Test Cricket only really seems to be in three countries: India, Australia and England. But you can see that for other countries it is not a priority for their young and incredibly talented cricketers to come through. The priority is to develop their game in short form to play for franchises all over the world. IPL clubs purchase their players through a public auction and cannot recruit them directly. However, franchises indicate to players that if they sign for other teams around the world owned by the same people, they will give priority to those players in the IPL auction.

Among the IPL clubs, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders all own at least two other Twenty20 franchises around the world in addition to their own academies. Loading Australian players and their managers are already weighing offers with a view to a multi-tournament future: they are increasingly inclined to sign with franchises aligned with IPL clubs for the opportunities that may follow. I think it’s inevitable, said another Australian player-manager, who declined to be named due to sensitivities surrounding player contracts. It goes that way, and it starts with the top and then filters down. It’s not just a choice between cricket and footy anymore, it’s a choice between footy and which cricket, red ball or white ball.

Sundar Raman, a former IPL chief executive who now advises both the parent organization of the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, said that while clubs were currently constrained by tournament rules recruiting, more continuity was a natural desire for mature investors in the IPL and global leagues. Unlike American sports or football where a player is tied to a single club for eight months of the year and that allows you to own and shape them, cricket is not with the same team structure for eight months unless it is for international teams is, Sundar said. . If [Australian Twenty20 specialist] Tim David walks into a SAT20 team in Cape Town feeling the same support staff around him as Mumbai Indians. That is an important aspect of stability for a player in an unstable series of cricket structures. Cricket Australia has made concessions to allow players to play some in Twenty20 competitions in the southern season outside the Big Bash League, and to skip certain bilateral series rather than ask players to opt out of the IPL . In the recently unveiled Memorandum of Understandingtop players can earn as much as $3 million when commissions, match fees and bonuses are factored in.

There’s a pretty well established system in place, and the window in the calendar clearly allows us to say with great confidence that we want our players to play in the IPL, said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley. Loading Really for us a measure of how well our high performance systems work is how many Australians play in the IPL and now the WPL [the new Womens Premier League]. Yet the money speaks louder and louder. While the big three countries [India, Australia, England] still stay strong at this point as their priority is to make Test cricket the ultimate. If other countries start falling away from the talent playing Test cricket, that will really be where things start to shift unfortunately, Watson said.