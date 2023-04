Dylan Raiola might have subtly shortened his list

Dylan Raiola may have shortened his list of teams without telling anyone and that could be big for the Nebraska football program. When you’re a 5-star prospect and the top quarterback in the 2024 class, people are going to analyze every word you say. That’s probably not something that comes as much of a shock to Dylan Raiola these days. The Chandler, Arizona quarterback has been a major target of the Nebraska football program and other programs in recent years. Things have picked up momentum this spring as most people believe he is getting closer to making a decision about where Raiola will attend college in the fall of 2024. Yet another sign that the quarterback is getting closer to coaxing his school choice may have surfaced online this week. At the very least, it appears that Raiola has dropped one of the schools long considered among the top contenders for his services. If the quarterback did indeed narrow his list down a bit further, he did it subtly enough that people may have overlooked it in the rather innocuous video. That video is a quick 45 second recording of Tom Lemming that was posted on Twitter. In the piece, Raiola is asked about the coaches who stood out to him during the recruiting process. Nebraska football fans should be glad it’s not the Huskers that may have been crossed off his list. “Coach Rhule from Nebraska really stood out. Really just to hear him and his vision for Nebraska. Coach [Kirby] Smart, he’s obviously a great leader… love what he’s doing with his program. Coach Lanning, also a great guy, you know, he’s from the SEC and what he’s doing in Oregon, you know, that’s pretty special. You know, there are a lot of other great coaches that I relate to.” For Nebraska football, one of these things is not like the others A name Raiola has not mentioned is a sign to some that he has narrowed down the list of schools still hunting for his services. If so, it would be newsworthy, if only because Lincoln Riley and USC were once thought to be the front runner. Not being mentioned in this video doesn’t officially rule out the Trojans, but it’s interesting to say the least. Raiola seems like a child who knows what he says and how he says it will be diagnosed and examined by many. When answering a question about the coaches that stuck around, it feels like naming three of the big four teams that are thought to be among his favorites is a sign. Nebraska football fans can also take heart from the fact that Huskers head coach Matt Rhule is the quarterback’s first name. Now it’s all about waiting and watching and seeing what’s next for Dylan Raiola.

