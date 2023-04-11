Sports
Gopher’s men’s hockey team is already feeling the impact of players leaving for the NHL
TAMPA, FL. Helmets, gloves and sticks flew into the air, and a moment later ‘We Are the Champions’ played from the Amalie Arena sound system. Yes, a hockey team celebrated a championship on Saturday night.
It wasn’t the Gophers.
Instead, Quinnipiac and his fans did the hooting and screaming after Jacob Quillan’s goal just 10 seconds into overtime gave the Bobcats their first national championship with a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Gophers in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four final.
For the Gophers and their fans, who were at full strength all week in Tampa, the anticipated coronation ended in catastrophe.
“I’m just crushed for them and for all of us,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “Our fans were fantastic. We were in a good place.”
That sweet spot was a 2-0 lead 4:24 into the second period when center Jaxon Nelson hit a rebound off a Brock Faber shot past Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets. Coupled with John Mittelstadt’s goal 5:35 into the game, the Gophers appeared to have the separation they needed, even as the Bobcats began to dictate the pace of the game.
Minnesota had a 7-4 lead in shots on target in the opening period, but when Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold got what he calls his 1-1-3 defense system going, the Gophers began to falter and were outshot 26-8 the rest of the way.
The Bobcats cut the lead to 2-1 on Christophe Tellier’s goal at 7:41 of the second and kept the Gophers on their heels by beating Minnesota 11-6 in the second. Things got worse for the Gophers in the third, when they put up just two shots on target, one by Jackson LaCombe at 3:46 and the other by Jimmy Snuggerud at 5:55.
“We started to believe,” Pecknold said. “And I thought our culture was on full display again in the third period.”
Minnesota’s best scoring opportunity in the third inning may have been Snuggerud’s shot on a two-on-one rush that went just wide at 11:34. Like his father, Dave, in 1989 against Harvard at the St. Paul Civic Center, Jimmy felt the sting of an overtime loss in the national championship game.
In the third in particular, the Gophers struggled to get the puck out of their zone. And as they entered the Quinnipiac zone, there was a Bobcat to whack the puck away.
While you could argue that the Gophers went into a shell after taking the 2-0 lead, Quinnipiac also forced them into that shell by playing with more energy and tenacity and not letting them own the puck.
The Gophers got one power play opportunity in the third when Skyler Brind’Amour was called for hooking, but could muster only LaCombe’s shot on target.
The game turned at 3:08 PM when Logan Cooley was called for high-sticking as he and Sam Lipkin battled for position. Lipkin had Cooley’s stick in a chicken wing before Cooley got his stick up.
At 4:32 PM, Pecknold called timeout and pulled Perets in to create a 6-to-4 advantage. Just five seconds after the Bobcats’ power play ended, Colin Graf jabbed the rebound of a Sam Metsa shot between Justen Close’s legs to tie the score with 2:47 left.
“The second should never have gone in,” said Motzko, not as an indictment against Close, but rather out of frustration over the penalty. “That was the unfortunate situation there.”
Tellier said: “We kind of knew we had them, to be honest.”
Quinnipiac proved that in overtime.
Nelson won the first throw-in, but the puck went out of play, so the umpires called for a rematch. This time, the confrontation led to Quinnipiac’s only oddball of the night. Quillan won it back from Metsa, who advanced to Lipkin in the Gophers zone. Lipkin then backhanded the puck to Quillan, who whizzed down the left side. Quillan got Close to commit, then put the puck in the net, causing the Bobcats to celebrate and add a 21.st year to the Gophers’ national title drought.
What’s next for the Gophers? A lot will change.
It started on Sunday morning when Faber signed with the Wild and gave up his senior season. By late afternoon, Matthew Knies had signed with the Maple Leafs, who made him a second-round pick in 2021.
Cooley, the Coyotes’ number 3 last year, is another candidate for an early exit. The Blue Line probably won’t have LaCombe and Ryan Johnson back. The team won’t look the same, though a strong recruiting class awaits Motzko.
Throughout the season, Motzko talked about his enjoyment of this team and how close it was. The Gophers have accomplished a lot, just not what they wanted most.
“It’s going to sting,” said Motzko. “That’s a breaker.”
