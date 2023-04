Rinkus World: Little Known Batters Five Sixes Baffle Cricket Fans | Cricket

Rinku Singh hits five consecutive sixes to win an IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders and become instantly famous.

Cricket player Rinku Singh’s winning performance in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has left the country’s cricket fans and pundits in awe. With KKR needing 29 from the final to win, Singh scored five consecutive sixes in Ahmedabad on Sunday to seal a thrilling victory for his side and become instant fame. I felt like I was going to do something special for my team today, Singh said in a post-match interview. Former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to praise his performance, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma calling it an incredible innings. IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity. Incredible innings, Rinku!

And bad luck Yash, one to learn from. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2023 Born into a low-income family, the little-known batsman from the northern Indian city of Aligarh grew up helping his father transport gas cylinders on a motorcycle. Picked up by movie star Shah Rukh Khans KKR in a player draw for 800,000 Indian Rupees ($9,759) in 2018, he has earned a steady income which he says has helped his family. We had never seen such a huge amount [the IPL contract]he told local news channel India Today. So happy for Rinku Singh, one of the hardest working cricketers I’ve known. He hails from Aligarh, a very humble family background. His first season with the UP team was my last. Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 9, 2023 [The money] helped me build a house for my family and solve all their financial problems. Khan, co-owner of KKR, called the 25-year-old after the game to congratulate him. He’s such a big star. When he called me, I couldn’t say much, Singh said. Khan was joined by KKR’s captain Nitish Rana to praise the match-winning player. This is Rinkus’ world and we all live in it, he tweeted. Thank you sir for your kind words. But in fairness, this is Rinkus’ world and we all live in it https://t.co/9MgHOrcbhI Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) April 9, 2023 Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Singh’s batting as something special. Enjoyed the last moments. This amazing game continues to teach us it’s only over, he wrote on Twitter. A match that went down to the wire and kept the momentum shifting. Rashids were felt

hat trick was a game changer, but Rinku’s power hitting was something special. Enjoyed the last moments. This great game continues to teach us that it’s not over until it’s over.#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/m8k05ZGcNS Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2023 Just watched the highlights of the match in Kolkata. Rick OMG. Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) April 10, 2023

